TV Ratings: Emmys Eye New Low

The Emmys are on track for a new all-time ratings low, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday.
The CBS telecast is currently averaging a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.6 million total viewers in the fast-national ratings. It should be noted, however, that these numbers are not time-zone adjusted, as the Emmys aired live at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. Therefore, the numbers will be subject to adjustment later today. Last year, the ceremony drew a 2.5 and 9.7 million viewers in the fast-nationals, but eventually adjusted up to a 2.8 and 11.3 million viewers. Last year’s ceremony on ABC was itself down from a 3.6 and 11.9 million viewers in 2015 when the Emmys aired on Fox. The telecast also drew an 8.2 rating in metered markets, down from an 8.4 last year.
NBC aired the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between Green Bay and Atlanta, which drew a 6.4 and 18.5 million viewers. Due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will also likely see greater than normal adjustment later today. The game also averaged a 12.6 rating in metered markets.
The top markets for the game were: Milwaukee (41.6/59); Atlanta (25.0/42); Minneapolis (18.4/31); Norfolk (17.3/27); New Orleans (16.9/24); Kansas City (16.5/27); Richmond (16.4/26); Las Vegas (15.7/26); Seattle (15.4/25); and Memphis (14.8/21).
On Fox, “The Orville” is currently averaging a 2.6 and 7.6 million viewers, down slightly in total viewers compared to the premiere last week. However, “The Orville” started late due to varying NFL end times, meaning its ratings will be subject to adjustment later today.
On ABC, both “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.6, 3 million) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.5, 2.9 million) are currently at new lows, pending adjustments.
Why is the Hollywood industrial complex — the only industry that routinely insults and consciously vies to humiliate and alienate 1/2 of its customers and then expects it NOT to affect their bottom line? It defies logic especially after one of the worst summer box offices in history.
Emotional rampaging feels good, so anything that feels so good must be right. The short-sightedness is astounding.
Note: the IRONY. The vast number non-educated whites in the audience was a sight to behold; only 10 percent of the audience actually holds a college degree. The Emmy’s had more in common with average Trump voter than they care to admit.
Can’t watch anymore. The biggest sick joke of all…all those fools that voted for Hillary. They divide our Country and r unAmerican
More people saw Trumps golf tweet,
Maybe stop insulting our president and hurling insults and threats at those that don’t share your same views?! Get over it he’s our prez so actually try and work with him and make our country better. Of course 99% of holllywood doesn’t actually care about making a difference, they’d rather use their platform to spout hate and create division, the exact things they say Trump does. Pretty typical tho whatever they can for more airtime
Sure, blame it on the fact it ran against football and not the fact that a lot of people didn’t wan to hear a two+ hour tirade against the President.
2 MILLION viewers less than the previous all-time low? Ouch. The idiot that chose Cuckbert to host should NEVER be allowed to even utter the word Emmy ever again.
All-time low? How am I not even slightly shocked?
When you set out to insult and hurl derision at people who don’t share your views or find these nominated series interesting (and that’s a good half of the country), you shouldn’t expect to see ratings increase. It’s a recipe tailor made to insure viewers keep dropping away. Duh……
Award shows are so dead. Waste of time and money.