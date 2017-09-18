TV Ratings: Emmys Eye New Low

The Emmys are on track for a new all-time ratings low, according to Nielsen overnight data from Sunday.

The CBS telecast is currently averaging a 2.2 rating in adults 18-49 and 9.6 million total viewers in the fast-national ratings. It should be noted, however, that these numbers are not time-zone adjusted, as the Emmys aired live at 5 p.m. on the West Coast. Therefore, the numbers will be subject to adjustment later today. Last year, the ceremony drew a 2.5 and 9.7 million viewers in the fast-nationals, but eventually adjusted up to a 2.8 and 11.3 million viewers. Last year’s ceremony on ABC was itself down from a 3.6 and 11.9 million viewers in 2015 when the Emmys aired on Fox. The telecast also drew an 8.2 rating in metered markets, down from an 8.4 last year.

NBC aired the “Sunday Night Football” matchup between Green Bay and Atlanta, which drew a 6.4 and 18.5 million viewers. Due to the nature of live sports, those numbers will also likely see greater than normal adjustment later today. The game also averaged a 12.6 rating in metered markets.

The top markets for the game were: Milwaukee (41.6/59); Atlanta (25.0/42); Minneapolis (18.4/31); Norfolk (17.3/27); New Orleans (16.9/24); Kansas City (16.5/27); Richmond (16.4/26); Las Vegas (15.7/26); Seattle (15.4/25); and Memphis (14.8/21).

On Fox, “The Orville” is currently averaging a 2.6 and 7.6 million viewers, down slightly in total viewers compared to the premiere last week. However, “The Orville” started late due to varying NFL end times, meaning its ratings will be subject to adjustment later today.

On ABC, both “Steve Harvey’s Funderdome” (0.6, 3 million) and “The $100,000 Pyramid” (0.5, 2.9 million) are currently at new lows, pending adjustments.