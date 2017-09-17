Emmy Award Winners: Updated List

The 2017 Emmy Awards are taking place Sunday night, with honors being handed out to television’s biggest shows.

“Saturday Night Live” and “Westworld” are up for the most awards at the ceremony, nabbing 22 nominations each. “Stranger Things” follows close behind with 19 nominations.

“Game of Thrones” is ineligible for awards this year, leaving the drama field open for a fresh face. Five freshman shows made their way into the drama series category: “The Crown,” “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “Stranger Things,” “This Is Us,” and “Westworld.” On the comedy side, Emmy voters showed love to auteurs with nominations for shows like “Atlanta” and “Master of None.”

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. on CBS. See an updated winners list below.

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul” (AMC)

“The Crown” (Netflix)

“The Handmaid’s Tale” (Hulu)

“House of Cards” (Netflix)

“Stranger Things” (Netflix)

“This Is Us” (NBC)

“Westworld” (HBO)

Comedy Series

“Atlanta” (FX)

“Black-ish” (ABC)

“Master of None” (Netflix)

“Modern Family” (ABC)

“Silicon Valley” (HBO)

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” (Netflix)

“Veep” (HBO)

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Julia Louis-Dreyfus (“Veep”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies” (HBO)

“Fargo” (FX)

“Feud: Bette and Joan” (FX)

“The Night Of” (HBO)

“Genius” (National Geographic)

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“Fargo”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowd (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Bayer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Kathryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee” (TBS)

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!” (ABC)

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver” (HBO)

“The Late Late Show With James Corden” (CBS)

“Real Time With Bill Maher” (HBO)

“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert” (CBS)

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (vh1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)

Television Movie

“Black Mirror: San Junipero” (Netflix)

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love” (NBC)

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks” (HBO)

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)” (PBS)

“The Wizard Of Lies” (HBO)

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street” (truTV)

“Documentary Now!” (IFC)

“Drunk History” (Comedy Central)

“Portlandia” (IFC)

“Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Tracey Ullman’s Show” (HBO)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (TLC)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Supporting Actor in a Limited Series or Movie

Bill Camp (“The Night Of”)

Alfred Molina (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Alexander Skarsgård (“Big Little Lies”)

David Thewlis (“Fargo”)

Stanley Tucci (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Michael K. Williams (“The Night Of”)

Supporting Actress in a Limited Series or Movie

Judy Davis (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Laura Dern (“Big Little Lies”)

Jackie Hoffman (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Regina King (“American Crime”)

Michelle Pfeiffer (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Shailene Woodley (“Big Little Lies”)

Directing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Jamie Babbit (“Silicon Valley”)

Mike Judge (“Silicon Valley”)

Morgan Sackett (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Dale Stern (“Veep”)

Directing for a Drama Series

Vince Gilligan (“Better Call Saul”)

Stephen Daldry (“The Crown”)

Reed Morano (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Kate Dennis (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Lesli Linka Glatter (“Homeland”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Directing for a Limited Series, Movie or Dramatic Special

Jean-Marc Vallee (“Big Little Lies”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Ron Howard (“Genius”)

James Marsh (“The Night Of”)

Steve Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Directing for a Variety Series

Derek Waters & Jeremy Konner (“Drunk History”)

Andy Fisher (Jimmy Kimmel Live”)

Paul Pennolino (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

Jim Hoskinson (“The Late Show with Stephen Colbert”)

Don Roy King (“Saturday Night Live”)

Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

Ezra Edelman (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Fredi Devas (“Planet Earth II”)

Elizabeth White (“Planet Earth II”)

Ava DuVernay (“13th”)

Writing for a Comedy Series

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

Stephen Glover (“Atlanta”)

Aziz Ansari and Lena Waithe (“Master of None”)

Alec Berg (“Silicon Valley”)

Billy Kimball (“Veep”)

David Mandel (“Veep”)

Writing for a Drama Series

Joe Weisberg and Joel Fields (“The Americans”)

Gordon Smith (“Better Call Saul”)

Peter Morgan (“The Crown”)

Bruce Miller (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

The Duffer Brothers (“Stranger Things”)

Lisa Joy and Jonathan Nolan (“Westworld”)

Writing for a Limited Series, Movie or Drama

David E. Kelley (“Big Little Lies”)

Charlie Brooker (“Black Mirror: San Junipero”)

Noah Hawley (“Fargo”)

Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Jaffe Cohen, Michael Zam and Ryan Murphy (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Richard Price and Steven Zaillian (“The Night Of”)

Reality-Competition Program

“The Amazing Race” (CBS)

“American Ninja Warrior” (NBC)

“Project Runway” (Lifetime)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race” (VH1)

“Top Chef” (Bravo)

“The Voice” (NBC)