Emmys 2017: Full List of Nominations (Updating Live)

The nominations for the 69th Annual Emmy Awards were unveiled on Thursday morning.
The honorees were annouced at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood by “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky, “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, and Television Academy CEO Hayma Washington at 8:30 a.m. PT.
Freshmen hits like “The Crown, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” and “Westworld” are sure to make a splash in the drama series category this year. The comedy series race, meanwhile, will be more veteran-heavy with awards staples “Black-ish,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” “Transparent,” and “Veep” all likely in the running. The limited series race — which could be a battle between “American Crime,” “Big Little Lies,” “Fargo, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and “The Night Of” — will pit several co-stars against each other, especially among actresses.
As Peak TV reaches new heights, it’s only fitting that this year saw a bigger Emmy ballot. Drama series had the largest number of submissions with 180, with best actor in a drama close behind at 140, and best actress in a drama up next at 113.
The Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. on CBS.
Follow along for live updates as the nominations are revealed.
Drama Actress
Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)
Claire Foy (“The Crown”)
Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)
Keri Russell (“The Americans”)
Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)
Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)
Drama Actor
Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)
Anthony Hopkins (“West
Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)
Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)
Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)
Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)
Limited Series Actor
Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)
Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)
Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)
Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)
Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)
John Turturro (“The Night Of”)
Comedy Actor
Anthony Anderson
Aziz Ansari
Zach Galifianakis
Donald Glover
William H. Macy
Jeffrey Tambor
Limited Series
Big Little Lies
Fargo
Feud: Bette and Joan
The Night Of
Genius