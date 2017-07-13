Emmys 2017: Full List of Nominations (Updating Live)

The nominations for the 69th Annual Emmy Awards were unveiled on Thursday morning.

The honorees were annouced at the Television Academy’s Wolf Theatre at the Saban Media Center in North Hollywood by “Veep” actress Anna Chlumsky, “S.W.A.T.” star Shemar Moore, and Television Academy CEO Hayma Washington at 8:30 a.m. PT.

Freshmen hits like “The Crown, “The Handmaid’s Tale,” “This Is Us,” and “Westworld” are sure to make a splash in the drama series category this year. The comedy series race, meanwhile, will be more veteran-heavy with awards staples “Black-ish,” “Modern Family,” “Silicon Valley,” “Transparent,” and “Veep” all likely in the running. The limited series race — which could be a battle between “American Crime,” “Big Little Lies,” “Fargo, “Feud: Bette and Joan,” and “The Night Of” — will pit several co-stars against each other, especially among actresses.

As Peak TV reaches new heights, it’s only fitting that this year saw a bigger Emmy ballot. Drama series had the largest number of submissions with 180, with best actor in a drama close behind at 140, and best actress in a drama up next at 113.

The Emmy Awards, hosted by Stephen Colbert, will air live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. on CBS.

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“West

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson

Aziz Ansari

Zach Galifianakis

Donald Glover

William H. Macy

Jeffrey Tambor

Limited Series

Big Little Lies

Fargo

Feud: Bette and Joan

The Night Of

Genius