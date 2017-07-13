‘Saturday Night Live,’ ‘Westworld’ Top 2017 Emmy Nominations

HBO’s “Westworld” and NBC’s “Saturday Night Live” tied for the most nominations for the 2017 Emmy Awards, earning the most with 22 each.

HBO’s drama scored with viewers, averaging 12 million per episode across all its platforms — the most ever for a freshman series on the cabler. It’s been renewed for a second season, though no premiere date has been announced.

NBC’s veteran sketch show, “SNL,” similarly enjoyed a ratings surge this season, fueled by the swirl of headlines from the election and the Trump Administration, and star turns from Alec Baldwin as Donald Trump and Melissa McCarthy as Sean Spicer. This past season ranked as its most-watched in 23 years.

Netflix’s freshman hit “Stranger Things,” meanwhile, landed 18 nominations.

Last year’s most-nommed show, “Game of Thrones,” isn’t eligible for the Emmys this year because of its mid-July premiere date.

Stephen Colbert, host of CBS’ “Late Show,” will host the Emmy Awards live from the Microsoft Theater in Los Angeles on Sunday, Sept. 17 at 5 p.m. PT. The ceremony will air live on CBS.

See the nominations below (Updating):

Comedy Series

“Atlanta”

“Black-ish”

“Master of None”

“Modern Family”

“Silicon Valley”

“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”

“Veep”

Drama Series

“Better Call Saul”

“The Crown”

“The Handmaid’s Tale”

“House of Cards”

“Stranger Things”

“This Is Us”

“Westworld”

Drama Actress

Viola Davis (“How to Get Away with Murder”)

Claire Foy (“The Crown”)

Elisabeth Moss (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Keri Russell (“The Americans”)

Evan Rachel Wood (“Westworld”)

Robin Wright (“House of Cards”)

Drama Actor

Sterling K. Brown (“This Is Us”)

Anthony Hopkins (“Westworld”)

Bob Odenkirk (“Better Call Saul”)

Matthew Rhys (“The Americans”)

Liev Schreiber (“Ray Donovan”)

Kevin Spacey (“House of Cards”)

Milo Ventimiglia (“This Is Us”)

Comedy Actor

Anthony Anderson (“Black-ish”)

Aziz Ansari (“Master of None”)

Zach Galifianakis (“Baskets”)

Donald Glover (“Atlanta”)

William H. Macy (“Shameless”)

Jeffrey Tambor (“Transparent”)

Comedy Actress:

Pamela Adlon (“Better Things”)

Tracee Ellis-Ross (“black-ish”)

Jane Fonda (“Grace and Frankie”)

Lily Tomlin (“Grace and Frankie”)

Allison Janney (“Mom”)

Ellie Kemper (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Limited Series

“Big Little Lies”

“Fargo”

“Feud: Bette and Joan”

“The Night Of”

“Genius”

Limited Series Actor

Riz Ahmed (“The Night Of”)

Benedict Cumberbatch (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective”)

Robert De Niro (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Ewan McGregor (“Fargo”)

Geoffrey Rush (“Genius”)

John Turturro (“The Night Of”)

Limited Series Actress

Carrie Coon (“The Leftovers”)

Felicity Huffman (“American Crime”)

Nicole Kidman (“Big Little Lies”)

Jessica Lange (“Feud”)

Susan Sarandon (“Feud”)

Reese Witherspoon (“Big Little Lies”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Drama Series

John Lithgow (“The Crown”)

Jonathan Banks (“Better Call Saul”)

Mandy Patinkin (“Homeland”)

Michael Kelly (“House of Cards”)

David Harbour (“Stranger Things”)

Ron Cephas Jones (“This Is Us”)

Jeffrey Wright (“Westworld”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Drama Series

Ann Dowde (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Samira Wiley (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Uzo Aduba (“Orange Is the New Black”)

Millie Bobby Brown (“Stranger Things”)

Chrissy Metz (“This Is Us”)

Thandie Newton (“Westworld”)

Best Supporting Actor in a Comedy Series

Alec Baldwin (“Saturday Night Live”)

Louie Anderson (“Baskets”)

Ty Burrell (“Modern Family”)

Tituss Burgess (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Tony Hale (“Veep”)

Matt Walsh (“Veep”)

Best Supporting Actress in a Comedy Series

Kate McKinnon (“Saturday Night Live”)

Vanessa Beyer (“Saturday Night Live”)

Leslie Jones (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anna Chlumsky (“Veep”)

Judith Light (“Transparent”)

Katheryn Hahn (“Transparent”)

Variety Talk Series

“Full Frontal With Samantha Bee”

“Jimmy Kimmel Live!”

“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”

“Late Late Show With James Corden”

“Real Time With Bill Maher”

Reality Competition

“The Amazing Race”

“American Ninja Warrior”

“Project Runway”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race”

“Top Chef”

“The Voice”

Television Movie:

“Black Mirror: San Junipero”

“Dolly Parton’s Christmas Of Many Colors: Circle Of Love”

“The Immortal Life Of Henrietta Lacks”

“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”

“The Wizard Of Lies”

Variety Sketch Series

“Billy On The Street”

“Documentary Now!”

“Drunk History”

“Portlandia”

“Saturday Night Live”

“Tracey Ullman’s Shows”

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow”

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives”

“Fixer Upper”

“Lip Sync Battle”

“Shark Tank”

“Who Do You Think You Are”

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way”

“Deadliest Catch”

“Gaycation With Ellen Page”

“Intervention”

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked”

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell”

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart & Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

more to come…