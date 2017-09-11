Creative Arts Emmy Winners: Updating Live

“Veep” has won the Emmy for casting in a comedy series, marking the first award handed out on the second night of the 69th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

Highlights from Saturday and Sunday’s presentations in 92 categories will air Sept. 16 as a special on FXX.

Here is a complete list of tonight’s nominees. Winners will be updated live.

Casting for a Comedy Series

Dorian Frankel & Sibby Kirchgessner (“Veep”)

Original Main Title Theme Music

Michael Stein, Kyle Dixon (“Stranger Things”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Jennifer Lilly (“Master of None”)

Multi-Camera Picture Editing for a Comedy Series

Peter Chakos (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Kris Trexler (“Last Man Standing”)

Joe Bella (“Mom”)

Pat Barnett (“One Day at a Time”)

Chris Poulos (“2 Broke Girls”)

Stunt Coordination For a Drama Series, Limited Series Or Movie

Cort L. Hessler III (“The Blacklist”)

Christopher Place (“Blindspot”)

Norman Douglass (“Gotham”)

Jeff Wolfe (“MacGyver”)

James Lew (“Marvel’s Luke Cage”)

Period/ Fantasy Costumes for a Series, Limited Series, or Movie

Michele Clapton, Alex Fordham, Emma O’Loughlin & Kate O’Farrell (“The Crown”)

Lou Eyrich, Hannah Jacobs & Katie Saunders (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Sonu Mishra, Martina Hejlová & Petia Krckova (“Genius”)

Ane Crabtree & Sheena Wichary (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Trish Summerville, Lynda Foote & Jo Kissack Folsom (“Westworld”)

Production Design for a Narrative Contemporary or Fantasy Program (One Hour or More)

Julie Berghoff, Evan Webber & Sophie Neudorfer (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Jonathan McKinstry, Jo Riddell & Philip Murphy (“Penny Dreadful”)

Zack Grobler, Steve Christensen & Julie Ochipinti (“Westworld”)

Nathan Crowley, Naaman Marshall & Julie Ochipinti (“Westworld”)

Ludovica Ferrario, Alexandro Maria Santucci & Laura Casalini (“The Young Pope”)

Music Composition for a Limited Series, Movie, or Special (Original Dramatic Score)

Jeff Russo (“Fargo” — “Aporia”)

Mac Quayle (“FEUD: Bette and Joan” — “Pilot”)

Jeremy Turner (“Five Came Back” — “The Price of Victory”)

Gary Lionelli (“OJ: Made in America” — “Part 3”)

Rael Jones (“Suite Française”)

Patrick Jonsson (“The White Helmets”)

Children’s Program

“Girl Meets World” (Disney Channel)

“Macy’s Thanksgiving Day Parade 90th Celebration” (NBC)

“Once Upon a Sesame Street Christmas” (HBO)

“School of Rock” (Nickelodeon)

“Star Wars Rebels” (Disney XD)

Production Design for a Narrative Program (Half-Hour or Less)

John Shaffner, Francoise Cherry-Cohen & Ann Shea (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Devorah Herbert, Ben Edelberg & Christopher Carlson (“Grace and Frankie”)

Tommaso Ortino, Susanna Codognato & Letizia Santucci (“Mozart in the Jungle”)

Richard Toyon, Jaclyn Hauser & Jennifer Mueller (“Silicon Valley”)

Cat Smith, Macie Vener & Dea Johnson (“Transparent”)

Jim Gloster, Andrew Leitch & Kimberly Wannop (“Veep”)

Production Design for a Narrative Period Program (One Hour or More)

Martin Childs, Mark Raggett & Celia Bobak (“The Crown”)

Judy Becker, Jamie McCall & Florencia Martin (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Drew Boughton, Dawn Swiderski & Jon Lancaster (“The Man in the High Castle”)

Elizabeth H. Gray, Samantha Englender, Halina Siwolop (“Masters of Sex”)

Chris Trujillo, William Davis & Jess Royal (“Stranger Things”)

Cinematography for a Multi-Camera Series

Joseph Wilmond Calloway (“K.C. Undercover”)

Donald A. Morgan (“The Ranch”)

Gary Baum (” Superior Donuts”)

Christian La Fountaine (“2 Broke Girls”)

Guest Actor in a Comedy Series

Riz Ahmed (“Girls” — “All I Ever Wanted”)

Matthew Rhys (“Girls” — “American Bitch”)

Dave Chappelle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Dave Chappelle”)

Lin-Manuel Miranda (“Satuday Night Live” — “Host: Lin-Manuel Miranda”)

Tom Hanks (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Tom Hanks”)

Hugh Laurie (“Veep” — “Blurb”)

Sound Mixing for a Comedy or Drama Series (One Hour)

Larry Benjamin, Kevin Valentine, Philip W. Palmer (“Better Call Saul” — “Witness”)

Nathan Nance, Scott R. Lewis, Lorenzo Milan (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 53”)

John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, William Sarokin, Paul Drenning (“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.8_h1dden-pr0cess.axx”)

Joe Barnett, Adam Jenkins, Chris Durfy, Bill Higley (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Eight: The Upside Down”)

Keith Rogers, Scott Weber, Roger Stevenson, Kyle O’Neal (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)

Music Composition For A Series (Original Dramatic Score)

Rupert Gregson-Williams (“The Crown” — “Hyde Park Corner”)

Jeff Beal (“House of Cards” — “Chapter 63”)

Jacob Shea, Jasha Klebe (“Planet Earth II” — “Islands”)

James Newton Howard (“A Series of Unfortunate Events” — “A Bad Beginning”)

Max Richter (“Taboo” — “Episode 1”)

Martin Phipps, Ruth Barrett, Natalie Holt (“Victoria (Masterpiece)” — “Doll 123”)

Guest Actress in a Comedy Series

Wanda Sykes (“Black-ish” — “Lemons”)

Carrie Fisher (“Catastrophe” — “Episode 6”)

Becky Ann Baker (“Girls” — “Gummies”)

Angela Bassett (“Master of None” — “Thanksgiving”)

Kristen Wiig (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Kristen Wiig”)

Melissa McCarthy (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Melissa McCarthy”)

Stunt Coordination for a Comedy Series or Variety Program

Erik Marshall Solky (“Angie Tribeca”)

Norman Howell (“Brooklyn Nine-Nine”)

Brian Smyj (“Saturday Night Live”)

Eddie Perez (“Shameless”)

Jill Brown (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt”)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within a Scripted Program

Mike Benson, Bob Bowen, Brianna Lopez, Brian Burton & Campfire (“The Man in the High Castle: Resistance Radio”)

USA Network, Universal Cable Productions, Here Be Dragons, Esmail Corp. & Anonymous Content (“The Mr. Robot Virtual Reality Experience”)

James L. Brooks, Al Jean, Matt Groening, David Silverman & Google Spotlight Stories (“The Simpsons – Planet of the Couches”)

Netflix & CBS Digital (“Stranger Things VR Experience”)

HBO, Kilter Films & Bad Robot (“Westworld”)

Commercial

John X Hannes & Smuggler (“Calling JohnMalkovich.com – Squarespace”)

R/GA & Tool of North America (“Love Cam – Ad Coucil: Love Has No Labels”)

R/GA & MJZ (“We Are America – Ad Council: Love Has No Labels”)

McGarry Bowen & Hungry Man Productions (“Why I March – Women’s March on Washington”)

72 and Sunny & Hecho en 72 (“Year in Search 2016 – Google”)

Special Visual Effects

Kevin Tod Haug, David Stump, Jeremy Ball, Bernice Charlotte Howes, Jessica Smith, Josh Carlton, Pierre Buffin, James Cooper, Aymeric Perceval (“American Gods” — “The Bone Orchard”)

Erik Henry, Terron Pratt, Ashley J. Ward, Kevin Rafferty, Paul Dimmer, Yafei Wu, Martin Lipmann, Nicklas Andersson, David Wahlberg (“Black Sails” — “XXIX”)

Lawson Deming, Cory Jamieson, Casi Blume, Nick Chamberlain, David Andrade, Bill Parker, Justin Fox, Danielle Malambri (“The Man in the High Castle” — “Fallout”)

Dominic Remane, Michael Borrett, Bill Halliday, Paul Wishart, Ovidiu Cinazan, Jim Maxwell, Kiernan McKay, Isabelle Alles, Tom Morrison (“Vikings” — “On the Eve”)

Jay Worth, Elizabeth Castro, Joe Wehmeyer, Eric Levin-Hatz, Bobo Skipper, Gustav Ahren, Paul Ghezzo, Mitchell S. Drain, Michael Lantieri (“Westworld” — “The Bicameral Mind”)

Special Visual Effects in a Supporting Role

Ben Turner, Tom Debenham, Standish Millennas, Kim Phelan, Oliver Cubbage, Lionel Heath, Charlie Bennet, Stephen Smith, Carmine Agnone (“The Crown” — “Windsor”)

Eric Durst, Lenka Líkařová, Viktor Muller, Marek Ruth, Tomáš Kalhous, Lukáš Herrmann, Pavel Kolář, Petr Hastík, Vit Komrzý (“Genius” — “Einstein: Chapter One”)

Thomas Mahoney, Matthew Wheelon Hunt, Alex Gitler, Sina San, Michael Capton, Jon Anastasiades, Ryan Bauer, Mark Anthony Nazal, Randy Little (“Gotham” — “Heavydirtysoul”)

Brendan Taylor, Stephen Lebed, Leo Bovell, Martin O’Brien, Winston Lee, Kelly Knauff, Zach Dembinski, Mike Suta, Cameron Kerr (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Birth Day”)

Henry Badgett, Tracy McCreary, Angela Barson, Lucy Ainsworth-Taylor, Nic Birmingham, Simon Rowe, Alexander Kirichenko, Finlay Duncan, Colin Gorry (“Taboo” — “Episode 1”)

Hairstyling for a Limited Series or Movie

Michelle Ceglia, Valerie Jackson & Jose Zamora (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Michelle Ceglia, Nickole C. Jones, Lona Vigi, Frances Mathias & Jocelyn Mulhern (“Big Little Lies”)

Chris Glimsdale, Penny Thompson, Judy Durbacs & Eva Blanchard (“Fargo”)

Chris Clark, Ralph Michael Abalos, Wendy Southard & Helena Cepeda (“Feud: Bette & Joan”)

Tash Lees, Fae Hammond, Adela Robova & Alex Rouse (“Genius”)

Music Supervision

Thomas Golubic (“Better Call Saul” — “Sunk Costs”)

Susan Jacobs (“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need”)

Manish Raval, Jonathan Leahy, Tom Wolfe (“Girls” — “Goodbye Tour”)

Zach Cowie, Kerri Drootin (“Master of None” — “Amarsi Un Po”)

Nora Felder (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Two: The Weirdo on Maple Street”)

Sound Editing for a Series

Benjamin Cook, Stefan Henrix, Mike Szakmeister, Shaugnessy Hare, Tim Tuchrello, Brett Voss, Michael Baber, Jeffrey Wilhoit & Dylan Tuomy-Wilhoit (“Black Sails”)

George Haddad, Chad J. Hughes, Dale Chaloukian, David Barbee, Julie Altus, Ashley Revell, Joey Sabella & Joanie Rowe (“Gotham”)

Craig A. Dellinger, Ryne Gierke, Eric Raber, Shawn Kennelly, Jeff Charbonneau, Melissa Kennelly & Vince Nicastro (“Homeland”)

Bradley North, Craig Henighan, Jordan Wilby, Jonathan Golodner, Tiffany S. Griffth, Sam Munoz, Sam Munoz, David Klotz, Noel Vought & Ginger Geary (“Stranger Things”)

Thomas E. deGorter, Matthew Sawelson, Brian Armstrong, Fred Paragano, Mark Allen, Marc Glassman, Sebastian Visconti, Geordy Sincavage, Michael Head, Christopher Kaller, Rick Owens & Tara Blume Norton (“Westworld”)

Sound Mixing For a Comedy Or Drama Series (Half-Hour) and Animation

Joshua Berger, Michael Barosky (“Master of None” — “Dinner Party”)

Dean Okrand, Brian R. Harman, Stephen A. Tibbo (“Modern Family” — “Basketball”)

Andy D’Addario, Gary Gegan, Marco Fiumara (“Mozart in the Jungle” — “Now I Will Sing”)

Elmo Ponsdomenech, Todd Beckett, Ben Patrick (“Silicon Valley” — “Intellectual Property”)

John W. Cook II, Bill Freesh, Bill MacPherson (“Veep” — “Omaha”)

Cinematography for a Limited Series or Movie

Yves Bélanger (“Big Little Lies”)

Seamus McGarvey (“Black Mirror: Nosedive”)

Dana Gonzales (“Fargo”)

Fred Elmes (“The Night Of”0

Luca Bigazzi (“The Young Pope”)

Sound Editing for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

Gary Megregian, Steve M. Stuhr, Jason Krane, Timothy A. Cleveland, Paul Diller, David Klotz & Noel Vought (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Nick Forshager, Joe Bracciale, Martin Gwynn Jones, Brent Pickett, Claire Dobson, Robert Bertola, Alex Bullick, Tyler Whitham, Matt Decker & John Elliot (“Fargo”)

Daniel Pagan, Erich Gann, Arielle McGrail, Bill Bell, Nicholas Fitzgerald, TIm Chilton & Jill Sanders (“Genuis”)

Nicholas Renbeck, Marissa Littlefield, Steve Visscher, Ruth Hernandez, Sara Stern, Luciano Vignola, Odin Benitez, Ruy Garcia, Wyatt Sprague, Warren Shaw, Roland Vajs, Heather Gross, Dan Evans Farkas, Grant Conway & Marko Costanzo (“The Night Of”)

Douglas Sinclair, Jon Salmon-Joyce, Stuart McCowan, Paul McFadden, Howard Bargroff, Nathan Palmer, Jamie Talbutt, Rael Jones & Sue Harding (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”)

Prosthetic Makeup for a Series, Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Michael Mekash, David Leroy Anderson, James Mackinnon, Jason Hamer, Melanie Eichner, Cristina Himiob, Maiko Chiba (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Nick Dudman, Sarita Allison, Barney Nikolic, Dennis Penkov (“Penny Dreadful” — “No Beast So Fierce”)

Louie Zakarian, Jason Milani, Tom Denier Jr., Amy Tagliamonti, Craig Lindberg, Steve Kelly (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Alec Baldwin”)

Greg Nicotero, Jake Garber, Garrett Immel, Kevin Wasner, Gino Crognale, Kerrin Jackson (“The Walking Dead” — “The Day Will Come When You Won’t Be”)

Christien Tinsley, Hiroshi Yada, Georgia Allen, Gerald Quist, Myriam Arougheti (“Westworld” — “The Original”)

Sound Mixing For A Limited Series or Movie

Gavin Fernandes, Louis Gignac, Brendan Beebe (“Big Little Lies” — “You Get What You Need”)

Martin Lee, Kirk Lynds, Michael Playfair, Michael Perftt (“Fargo” — “Who Rules the Land of Denial?”)

Bob Bronow, Mark Hensley, Petr Forejt (“Genius” — “Einstein: Chapter One”)

Nicholas Renbeck, Michael Barry, Felix Andrew, Larry Hoff (“The Night Of” — “The Beach”)

Howard Bargroff, John Mooney, Peter Gleaves, Nick Wollage (“Sherlock: The Lying Detective (Masterpiece)”)

Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

“Brown Girls” (Open TV)

“Fear The Walking Dead: Passage” (AMC.com)

“Hack Into Broad City” (ComedyCentral.com)

“Los Pollos Hermanos Employee Training” (AMC)

“Marvel’s Agents of S.H.I.E.L.D.: Slingshot” (ABCd/ABC.com)

Hairstyling for a Single-Camera Series

Ivana Primorac & Amy Riley (“The Crown”)

Luca Vanella, Alexis Continente, Sevlene Roddy, Joseph Whelan & Orla Carrol (“Penny Dreadful”)

Sarah Hindsgaul & Evelyn Roach (“Stranger Things”)

Dee Corcoran, Catherine Argue, Jenny Readman, Ida Erickson & Zuelika Delaney (“Vikings”)

Joey Zapata, Pavy Olivarez, Bruce Samia & Donna Anderson (“Westworld”)

Main Title Design

Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, Devin Maurer, Jeff Han (“American Gods”)

Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, Javier Leon Carrillo, Jeff Han (“The Crown”)

Ryan Murphy, Alexis Martin Woodall, Kyle Cooper, Nadia Tzuo, Margherita Premuroso (“FEUD: Bette and Joan”)

Michelle Dougherty, Peter Frankfurt, Arisu Kashiwagi, Eric Demeusy (“Stranger Things”)

Patrick Clair, Raoul Marks, Yongsub Song, Felix Soletic, Jessica Hurst, Jose Limon (“Westworld”)

Contemporary Costumes for a Series, Limited Series or Movie

Alix Friedberg, Risa Garcia & Patricia McLaughlin (“Big Little Lies”)

Paolo Nieddu, Jennifer Salim & Mary Lane (“Empire”)

Allyson B. Fanger, Heather Pain & Lori DeLapp (“Grace and Frankie”)

Hala Bahmet, Marina Ray & Elinor Bardach (“This Is Us”)

Marie Schley, Hannah Schneider & Leslie Herman (“Transparent”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Limited Series or Movie

Veronique Barbe, David Berman, Justin LaChance, Maxine Lahie, Sylvain Lebel & Jim Vega (“Big Little Lies”)

Henk Van Eeghen (“Fargo”)

Regis Kimble (“Fargo”)

Curtis Thurber (“Fargo”)

Jay Cassidy & Nick Houy (“The Night Of”)

Makeup for a Limited Series or Movie (Non-Prosthetic)

Kim Ayers, Mike Mekash, Eryn Krueger Mekash, Silvina Knight, Carleigh Herbert, Luis Garcia (“American Horror Story: Roanoke”)

Steve Artmont, Nicole Artmont, Angela Levin, Molly R Stern, Claudia Humburg (“Big Little Lies”)

Gail Kennedy, Joanne Preece, Amanda Rye, Danielle Hanson (“Fargo”)

Eryn Krueger Mekash, Robin Beauschense, Tym Buacharern, Kim Ayers, Becky Cotton, David Williams (“FEUD: Bette and Joan”)

Davina Lamont (“Genius”)

Casting for a Limited Series, Movie or Special

David Rubin (“Big Little Lies”)

Rachel Tenner, Jackie Lind & Stephanie Goran (“Fargo”)

Robert J. Ulrich & Eric Dawson (“Feud: Bette and Joan”)

Avy Kaufman & Sabrina Hyman (“The Night Of”)

Ellen Chenoweth (“The Wizard of Lies”)

Guest Actress in a Drama Series

Alison Wright (“The Americans” — “The Soviet Division”)

Alexis Bledel (“The Handmaid’s Tale” — “Late”)

Cicely Tyson (“How to Get Away with Murder” — “Go Cry Somewhere Else”)

Ann Dowd (“The Leftovers” — “The Most Powerful Man In The World (And His Identical Twin Brother)”)

Laverne Cox (“Orange is the New Black” — “Doctor Psycho”)

Shannon Purser (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Three: Jolly, Holly”)

Casting for a Drama Series

Nina Gold & Robert Sterne (“The Crown”)

Russell Scott, Sharon Bialy & Sherry Thomas (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

Carmen Cuba, Tara Feldstein Bennett & Chase Paris (“Stranger Things”)

Bernard Telsey & Tiffany Little Canfield (“This Is Us”)

John Papsidera (“Westworld”)

Single-Camera Picture Editing for a Drama Series

Skip Macdonald (“Better Call Saul”)

Kelley Dixon & Skip Macdonald (“Better Call Saul”)

Dean Zimmerman (“Stranger Things”)

Kevin D. Ross (“Stranger Things”)

Andrew Seklir (“Westworld”)

Original Interactive Program

Disney/ ABC Television Group & Kids Digital Media (“Amigo to the Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show”)

Oculus Story Studio (“Dear Angelica”)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jared Geller, ACLU & Hitrecord (“Hitrecord x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It’s Me, The Internet”)

Ben Grossmann, Adrian Sciutto, Amaresh Kollipara, David Swift & Oculus (“Mission: ISS”)

Felix & Paul Studios (“The People’s House – Inside the White House With Barack and Michelle Obama”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (Half-Hour)

Rodney Taylor (“Ballers”)

Reed Morano (“Divorce”)

Tobias Datum (“Mozart in the Jungle”)

Tim Suhrstedt (“Silicon Valley”)

Jim Frohna (“Transparent”)

David Miller (“Veep”)

Cinematography for a Single-Camera Series (One Hour)

Adriano Goldman (“The Crown”)

Colin Watkinson (“The Handmaid’s Tale”)

James Hawkinson (“The Man in the High Castle”)

Tod Campbell (Mr. Robot”)

John Toll (“Sense8”)

Tim Ives (“Stranger Things”)

Paul Cameron (“Westworld”)

Makeup for a Single-Camera Series (Non-Prosthetic)

Enzo Mastrantonio, Clare Lambe, Caterina Sisto, Lorraine McCrann, Morna Ferguson (“Penny Dreadful” — “Perpetual Night”)

Myke Michaels, Teresa Vest (“Stranger Things” — “Chapter Six: The Monster”)

Zoe Hay, Heather Plott, Elizabeth Hoel-Chang, Judith Lynn Staats, John Damiani (“This Is Us” — “I Call Marriage”)

Tom McInerney, Katie Derwin, Ciara Scanell, Lizzanne Procter (“Vikings” — “All His Angels”)

Christien Tinsley, Myriam Arougheti, Gerald Quist, Lydia Milars, Ed French (“Westworld” — “The Original”)

Actor in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Ty Burrell (“Boondoggle”)

Alan Tudyk (“Comic Man”)

Kim Estes (“Dicks”)

Ben Schwartz (“The Earliest Show”)

Jason Ritter (“Tales of Titans”)

John Michael Higgins (“Tween Fest”)

Actress in a Short Form Comedy or Drama Series

Mindy Sterling (“Con Man”)

Jane Lynch (“Dropping the Soap”)

Lauren Lapkus (“The Earliest Show”)

Kelsey Scott (“Fear the Walking Dead: Passage”)

Mindy Sterling (“secs & EXECS”)

Guest Actor in a Drama Series

Ben Mendelsohn (“Bloodline” — “Part 32”)

BD Wong (“Mr. Robot” — “eps2.3_logic-b0mb.hc”)

Hank Azaria (“Ray Donovan” — “Norman Saves the World”)

Denis O’Hare (“This Is Us” — “Last Christmas”)

Brian Tyree Henry (“This Is Us” — “Memphis”)

Gerald McRaney (“This Is Us” — “The Big Day”)