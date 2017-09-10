Creative Arts Emmy Winners: Updated List

James Corden’s “Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special” has won the Emmy for Variety special, kicking off the 69th annual Creative Arts Emmy Awards at the Microsoft Theater in downtown Los Angeles.

The non-televised award categories will be handed out tonight and on Sunday, followed on Sept. 17 by CBS’ live telecast of the Primetime Emmy Awards.

Follow all the action and the winners at Variety.com. Here’s a list of the categories to be presented tonight.

Variety Special

“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017” (CBS)

Writing for a Variety Special

Samantha Bee, Jo Miller, Ashley Nicole Black, Patt Cassels, Eric Drysdale, Mathan Erhardt, Travon Free, Joe Grossman, Miles Kahn & Melinda Taub (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not the White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Animated Program

“Archer” (FX Networks)

“Bob’s Burgers” (FOX)

“Elena and the Secret of Avalor (Sofia the First)” (Disney Channel)

“The Simpsons” (FOX)

“South Park” (Comedy Central)

Casting for a Reality Program

Sasha Alpert & Megan Sleeper (“Born This Way”)

Sasha Alpert, Alissa Haight & Jen DeMartino (“Project Runway”)

Doron Ofir (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Lynne Spiegel Spillman (“Survivor”)

Michelle McNulty, Holly Dale & Courtney Burns (“The Voice)

Character Voice-Over Performance

Dee Bradley Baker (“American Dad!”)

Kevin Kline (“Bob’s Burgers”)

Kristen Schaal (“BoJack Horseman”)

Mo Collins (“F is for Family”)

Seth MacFarlane (“Family Guy”)

Nancy Cartwright (“The Simpsons”)

Choreography

Derek Hough (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Mandy Moore (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Fred Tallaksen (“The Real O’Neals”)

Travis Wall (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Mandy Moore (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Cinematography for a Nonfiction Program

Todd Lieber & Zach Zamboni (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”)

Will Basanta (“Chef’s Table”)

Nick Higgins (“O.J.: Made In America”)

Cinematography Team (“Planet Earth II: Cities”)

Cinematography Team (“Planet Earth II: Islands”)

Hans Charles & Kira Kelly (“13th”)

Cinematography for a Reality Program

Peter Rieveschl, Alan Weeks, Petr Cikhart, Ryan O’Donnell & Joshua Gitersonke (“The Amazing Race”)

Bruce Ready (“Born This Way”)

David Reichert, Dave Arnold, Kelvon Agee, Josh Thomas & Todd Stanley (“Deadliest Catch”)

Mike Cheeseman, John Griber, Simeon Houtman, Terry Pratt, Danny Day & Ben Mullin (“Life Below Zero”)

Cinematography Team (“Survivor”)

Costumes for Variety, Nonfiction or Reality Programming

Daniela Gschwendtner, Steven Norman Lee, Polina Roytman, Karina Torrico & Howard Sussman (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Mary Vogt & Carolyn Dessert-Lauterio (“Hairspray Live!”)

Amanda Needham, Jayme Hansen & Jordan Hamilton (“Portlandia”)

Zaldy Goco & Perry Meek (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Tom Broecker & Eric Justian (“Saturday Night Live”)

Creative Achievement in Interactive Media Within an Unscripted Program

John Najarian & Darren Hand (“E! Live 360”)

Meghan de Boer, Rich Preuss, Teeny Stillings, Augie Vargas & Shelby Sundling Lathrop (“The Oscars: All Access”)

Eric Gurian, Evan Jonigkeit, Jerry Kupfer, Jack Burditt & Nick Bernardone (“Stand For Rights: A Benefit for the ACLU with Tom Hanks”)

Stand Up To Cancer: A Program of the Entratainment Industry Foundation, Done + Dusted Inc., Telescope Inc., Blue State Digital & ID-PR (“Stand Up to Cancer: #Reasons2StandUp”)

NBC (“The Voice on Snapchat Now Show”)

Directing for a Variety Special

Paul Pennolino (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Glenn Weiss (“The Oscars”)

Jim Hoskinson (“Stephen Colbert’s Live Election Night Democracy’s Series Finale: Who’s Going to Clean Up This Sh*t?”)

Jerry Foley (“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best is Yet to Come”)

Directing for a Nonfiction Program

Alexis Bloom and Fisher Stevens (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

Ezra Edelman (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Fredi Devas (“Planet Earth II”)

Elizabeth White (“Planet Earth II”)

Ava DuVernay (“13th”)

Documentary or Nonfiction Series

“American Masters” (PBS)

“Chef’s Table” (Netflix)

“The Keepers” (Netflix)

“Planet Earth II” (BBC America)

“30 for 30” (ESPN)

Documentary or Nonfiction Special

“Amanda Knox” (Netflix)

“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years” (Hulu)

“A House Divided (Vice Special Report)” (HBO)

“L.A. Burning: The Riots 25 Years Later” (A&E)

“13th” (Netflix)

Documentary Filmmaking

Alexis Bloom, Fisher Stevens, Sheila Nevins, Brett Ratner & Nancy Abraham (“Bright Lights: Starring Carrie Fisher and Debbie Reynolds”)

TJ Martin, Dan Lindsay, Jonathan Chinn & Simon Chinn (“LA 92”)

Ezra Edelman, Caroline Waterlow, Connor Schell, Libby Geist, Tamara Rosenberg & Nina Krstic (“O.J.: Made In America”)

Barak Goodman, Emily Singer Chapman, Mark Samels & Susan Bellows (“Oklahoma City (American Experience)”)

Joanna Natasegara (“The White Helmets”)

Hairstyling for a Multi-Camera Series or Special

Mary Guerrero, Kimi Messina, Gail Ryan, Derrick Spruill, Rene Vaca & Patricia Pineda (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Miia Kovero, Terry Baliel, Roxane Griffin, Lawrence Davis, Jill Crosby & Joy Zapata (“Hairspray Live!”)

Gabriel Villarreal & Hector Pocasangre (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

Jodi Mancuso, Jennifer Serio, Inga Thrasher, Joe Whitmeyer, Cara Hannah Sullivan & Christen Edwards (“Saturday Night Live”)

Jerilynn Stephens, Meagan Herrera-Schaff, Cory Rotenberg, Anna Maria Orzano, Stacey Morris & Darbie Wieczorek (“The Voice”)

Host for a Reality/Reality-Competition Program

Alec Baldwin (“Match Game”)

W. Kamau Bell (“United Shades Of America With W. Kamau Bell)

RuPaul Charles (“RuPaul’s Drag Race)

Heidi Klum and Tim Gunn (“Project Runway)

Gordon Ramsay (“MasterChef Junior)

Martha Stewart and Snoop Dogg (“Martha & Snoop’s Potluck Dinner Party”)

Informational Series or Special

“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” (CNN)

“Inside The Actors Studio” (Bravo)

“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath” (A&E)

“StarTalk with Neil deGrasse Tyson” (National Geographic)

“Vice” (HBO)

Interactive Program

Carol Ray Hartsell, Kim Burdges, Ana Breton, Caroline Schaper & Brittany Van Horne (“Full Frontal with Samantha Bee Online”)

Partially Important Productions (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver”)

James Corden, Ben Winston, Rob Crabbe & Adam Abramson (“The Late Late Show with James Corden”)

NBC (“Saturday Night Live Multiplatform Experience”)

Jimmy Fallon, Marina Cockenberg, Felicia Daniels & Tonight Show Social Team (“The Tonight Show Starring Jimmy Fallon”)

Original Interactive Program

Disney/ ABC Television Group & Kids Digital Media (“Amigo to the Rescue: Disney Junior Interactive Show”)

Oculus Story Studio (“Dear Angelica”)

Joseph Gordon-Levitt, Jared Geller, ACLU & Hitrecord (“Hitrecord x ACLU: Are You There Democracy? It’s Me, The Internet”)

Ben Grossmann, Adrian Sciutto, Amaresh Kollipara, David Swift & Oculus (“Mission: ISS”)

Felix & Paul Studios (“The People’s House – Inside the White House With Barack and Michelle Obama”)

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Series

Noah Mitz, Ryan Tanker, Mike Berger, Andrew Webberley & Matthew Benson (“America’s Got Talent”)

Simon Miles, Matthew Cotter, Suzanne Sotelo & Matt McAdam (“Dancing With the Stars”)

Phil Hymes, Geoff Amoral & Rick McGuinness (“Saturday Night Live”)

Robert Barnhart, Matt Firestone, Patrick Boozer & Pete Radice (“So You Think You Can Dance”)

Oscar Dominguez, Sam Barker, Daniel Boland & Johnny Bradley (“The Voice”)

Lighting Design/ Lighting Direction for a Variety Special

Robert A. Dickinson, Noah Mitz, Andy O’Rilley, Patrick Boozer & Ryan Tanker (“59th Grammy Awards”)

Allen Branton, Felix Peralta, Kevin Lawson, Darren Langer & Kirk J. Miller (“Hairspray Live!”)

Robert A. Dickinson, Travis Hagenbuch, Mike Berger, Andy O’Reilly & Patrick Boozer (“The Oscars”)

Robert Barnhart, David Grill, Pete Radice & Jason Rudolph (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Robert A. Dickson, Ed McCarthy, Noah Mitz, Harry Sangmeister & Ted Wells (“70th Annual Tony Awards”)

Makeup for a Multi-Camera Series or Special (Non-Prosthetic)

Zena Shteysel, Angela Moos, Julie Socash, Patti-Ramsey Bortoli, Sara Woolf, Donna Bard (“Dancing with the Stars” — “Halloween Night”)

Melanie Hughes, Judy Yonemoto, Jill Cady, Julie Socash, Shutchai Tym Buacharern, Angela Moos (“Hairspray Live!”)

Jennifer Aspinall, Scott G. Wheeler, David Williams, James Rohland, Ned Niedhardt (“MADtv” — “Episode #1.4”)

David Petruschin (“RuPaul’s Drag Race” — “Oh. My Gaga!”)

Louie Zakarian, Amy Tagliamonti, Jason Milani, Daniela Zivcovic, Rachel Pagani, Andrew Sotomeyer (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Alec Baldwin”)

Darcy Gilmore, Kristene Bernard, Thea Samuels, Gina Ghiglieri, Diane Mayo, Jackie Dobbie (“The Voice” — “Live Playoffs, Night 1”)

OUTSTANDING MOTION DESIGN

Music Direction

Bernard MacMahon, Duke Erikson, Jack White, T Bone Burnett (“American Epic” — “The American Epic Sessions”)

David Lai (“Joshua Bell: Seasons of Cuba (Live from Lincoln Center)”)

Rickey Minor (“Stayin’ Alive: A Grammy Salute to The Music of The Bee Jees”)

Michael Bearden (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Rickey Minor (“Taking the Stage: African American Music And Stories That Changed America”)

Tom Scott (“Tony Bennett Celebrates 90: The Best Is Yet To Come”)

Original Music and Lyrics

Adam Schlesinger, Rachel Bloom, Jack Dolgen (“Crazy Ex Girlfriend” — “We Tapped That Ass”)

Christopher Willis, Darrick Bachman, Paul Rudish (“Duck the Halls: A Mickey Mouse Christmas Special” — “Jing-A-Ling-A-Ling”)

Jonathan Kimmel, Gary Greenberg (“Jimmy Kimmel Live” — “The Ballad of Claus Jorstad (Devil Stool)”)

Eli Brueggemann, Chancelor Johnathan Bennett, Kenan Thompson, Will Stephen (“Saturday Night Live” — “Last Christmas”)

Common, Robert Glasper, Karriem Riggins (“13th” — “Letter to the Free”)

Jeff Richmond, Tina Fey, Sam Means (“Unbreakable Kimmy Schmidt” — “Hell No”)

Narrator

Meryl Streep (“Five Came Back” — “The Price Of Victory”)

Liev Schreiber (“Muhammad Ali: Only One”)

Liev Schreiber (“UConn: The March To Madness” — “Episode 1”)

Sam Neill (“Wild New Zealand”)

Ewan McGregor (“Wild Scotland”)

Laurence Fishburne (“Year Million”)

Picture Editing for a Structured or Competition Reality Program

Julian Gomez, Ryan Leamy, Jennifer Nelson, Paul C. Nielsen, Eric Beetner, Tori Rodman & Katherine Griffin (“The Amazing Race”)

Lisa Trulli, Eileen Finelstein, Donald Bull, Julie Cohen & Darren Hallihan (“Project Runway”)

John Lim & Michael Roha (“RuPaul’s Drag Race”)

David R. Rinkelstein, Ed Martinez, Tom McGah, Andrew Oliver, Nick Staller, Matt Stevenson & Joel Watson (“Shark Tank”)

Mike Greer, Chad Bertalotto, Tim Atzinger, Evan Meduich, David Armstrong, James Ciccarello & David Tiexeira (“Survivor”)

Picture Editing for an Unstructured Reality Program

Jarrod Burt, Jacob Lane, Stephanie Lyra, M’Daya Meliani, Paul Cross, Dave McIntosh & Ryan Rambach (“Dream Come True”)

Peggy Tachdjian, Tonya Noll, Jacob Lane & Jarrod Burt (“Oh Baby!”)

Daysha M. Broadway, Dan Zimmerman, Jacob Lane, Jarrod Burt, M’Daya Meliani & Ryan Rambach (“Born This Way”)

Josh Earl, Rob Butler, Nathen Araiza & Ben Bulatao (“Deadliest Catch”)

Ian Richardson, Tony Diaz, Eric Michael Schrader & Matt Mercer (“Life Below Zero”)

Picture Editing for a Nonfiction Program

Paul Crowder (“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years”)

Bret Granato, Maya Mumma & Ben Sozanski (“O.J.: Made in America”)

Dave Pearce (“Planet Earth II”)

Matt Meech (“Planet Earth II”)

Spencer Averick (“13th”)

Joe Langford, Richard Lowe, Denny Thomas (“Vice”)

Picture Editing for Variety Program

Robert James Ashe, Christopher Heller, Meaghan Wilbur & David Grecu (“Conan In Berlin”)

Aaron Morris (“Drunk History”)

Ryan Barger (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Anthony Miale (“Last Week Tonight With John Oliver”)

Adam Epstein (“Saturday Night Live”)

Production Design for a Variety, Nonfiction, Reality or Reality-Competition Series

James Pearse Connelly, Lydia Smyth & Stephanie Hines Trigg (“Bill Nye Saves the World”)

Chloe Arbiture, Monica Soto & Rae Deslich (“Drunk History”)

Schuyler Telleen & Katherine Isom (“Portlandia”)

Eugene Lee, Akira Yoshimura, Keith Ian Raywood & N. Joseph DeTullio (“Saturday Night Live”)

Anton Goss, James Pearse Connelly, Zeya Maurer, Brittany MacWhorter & Stephanie Hines (“The Voice”)

Production Design for a Variety Nonfiction, Event or Award Special

John Yeck (“Full Frontal with Samanta Bee Presents Not The White House Correspondents’ Dinner”)

Brian Stonestreet & John Zuiker (“74th Annual Golden Globes”)

Derek McLane, Joe Celli & Jason Howard (“Hairspray Live!”)

Derek McLane & Alana Billingsley (“The Oscars”)

Bruce Rodgers, LeRoy Bennett, Shelley Rodgers & Lindsey Breslauer (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Short Form Animated Program

“Adventure Time” (Cartoon Network)

“Disney Mickey Mouse” (Disney Channel)

Marvel’s Rocket & Groot (“Disney XD App)

“Steven Universe” (Cartoon Network)

“Teen Titans Go!” (Cartoon Network)

Short Form Nonfiction or Reality Series

“Creating Saturday Night Live” (NBC)

“Feud: Bette and Joan: Inside Look” (FX.com)

“Jay Leno’s Garage” (nbc.com)

“National Endowment for the Arts: United States of Arts” (arts.gov)

“Viceland at the Women’s March” (Viceland)

Short Form Variety Series

“Behind The Voice”(YouTube)

“The Daily Show – Between the Scenes” (TheDailyShow.com)

“Epic Rap Battles of History” (YouTube)

“Honest Trailers” (YouTube)

“The Star Wars Show” (YouTube)

Sound Editing for a Nonfiction Program (Single Camera)

Benny Mouthon (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”)

Jon Michaels, Harrison Meyle, Dan Kenyon, Will Digby & Melissa Muik (“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years”)

David Crocco & Rolando Nadal (“Leah Remini: Scientology and the Aftermath”)

Kate Hopkins & Tim Owens (“Planet Earth II”)

Tim Boggs, Alex Lee, Julie Pierce & Lise Richardson (“13th”)

Sound Mixing For a Variety Special Series or Special

Josh Morton, Thomas Holmes, Mikael Stewart, Eric Schilling, John Harris, Ron Reaves, Thomas Pesa, Michael Parker, Eric Johnston, Pablo Munguia, Bob LaMasney (“59th Grammy Awards”)

Steve Watson, Charlie Jones, Steve Lettie, Jonathan Herrera (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Sub-Prime Auto Loans”)

Kristian Pedregon, Paul Sandweiss, Tommy Vicari, Pablo Munguia, Pat Baltzell, Michael Parker, Bob LaMasney, John Perez, Tom Pesa, Brian Flanzbaum (“The Oscars”)

Al Centrella, Susan Pelino, Jay Vicari, Dave Natale, Erik Von Ranson, Simon Welch (“2017 Rock And Roll Hall Of Fame Induction Ceremony”)

Paul Sandweiss, Christian Schrader, Alex Guessard, Simon Higgs, Tom Pesa, Paul Ramsay, Pablo Munguia, Andre Bowman (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Ryan Young, Brian Riordan, Michael Abbott, Eric White, Tim Hatayama, Randy Faustino, Kenyata Westbrook, Sterling Cross, Robert P. Matthews Jr., John Koster, Andrew Fletcher, Christian Schrader, Carlos Torres, William Dietzman, Michael Bernard (“The Voice” — “Season Finale”)

Sound Mixing For a Nonfiction Program (Single or Multi-Camera)

Brian Bracken (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown” — “Rome”)

Chris Jenkins, Cameron Frankley, Nathan Evans, Sam O’Kell (“The Beatles: Eight Days A Week – The Touring Years”)

Keith Hodne, Eric Di Stefano (“O.J.: Made In America” — “Part 2”)

Graham Wild (“Planet Earth II” — “Cities”)

Jeffrey Perkins (“13th”)

Special Class Program

“Hairspray Live!” (NBC)

“The Oscars” (ABC)

“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga” (FOX)

“7th Annual Tony Awards” (CBS)

Structured Reality Program

“Antiques Roadshow” (PBS)

“Diners, Drive-Ins and Dives” (Food Network)

“Fixer Upper” (HGTV)

“Lip Sync Battle” (Spike TV)

“Shark Tank” (ABC)

“Who Do You Think You Are” (TLC)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control For A Limited Series, Movie, or Special

Oleg Sekulovski, Taylor Campanian, Jordan Harriman, Scott Acosta, Joel Binger, Scott Daniels, Joshua Gitersonke,Peter Hutchison, Scott Kaye, Mark McIntire, Ed Nelson, James Velarde (“Carpool Karaoke Primetime Special 2017”)

Charles Ciup, Billy Steinberg, Chris Hill, Bert Atkinson, Randy Gomez, Nathanial Havholm, Ron Lehman, Bettina Levesque, Dave Levisohn, Tore Livia, Mike Malone, Adam Margolis, Rob Palmer, Brian Reason, Damien Tuffereau, Andrew Waruszewski (“Hairspray Live!”)

Eric Becker, Kenneth Shapiro, John Pritchett, Guy Jones, Terrance Ho, Keith Winikoff, Robert Del Russo, David Eastwood, Ralph Bolton, Jr., David Carline, Jay Kulick, Dan Webb, Shaun Harkins, Garrett Hurt, Toré Livia, Allen Merriweather, Lyn Noland, Fred Frederick, Jr., George Prince, Mark Whitman, Rob Balton, Danny Bonilla, Rob Palmer, David Plakos, Easter Xua, Devin Atwood (“The Oscars”)

Rod Wardell, Eric Becker, Guy P. Jones, Rob Levy, Stephen Dressman, Brian Neher, Steven Leotta, Jimmy Lucas, Lyn Noland, Jay Kulick, Robert Delrusso, Robert Balton, Kevin French, Jofre Rosero, Tore Livia, Mark Whitman, Vinnie Scaffidi, Ed Horton, Dave Levisohn, Phil Jaques, Buzz Schwing, Jeff Cuales, Mike Dranes, Dan Gibbons, Dave Elendt (“Super Bowl LI Halftime Show Starring Lady Gaga”)

Eric Becker, Mike Anderson, J.M. Hurley, Ka Lai Wong, Rob Balton, Bob Del Russo, Charlie Huntley, Ernie Jew, Jay Kulick, Tore Livia, John Meiklejohn, Lyn Noland, Jimmy O’Donnell, Mark Whitman, Shaun Harkins, Jim Tufaro, Joe DeBonis (“70th Annual Tony Awards”)

Technical Direction, Camerawork, Video Control for a Series

John D. O’Brien, John Pierre Dechene, Richard G. Price, James L. Hitchcock, Brian Wayne Armstrong, Nick Gomez (“The Big Bang Theory”)

Charles Cuip, Chris Hill, Ed Moore, Brian Reason, Ron Lehman, Nathanial Havholm, Bettina Levesque, Bert Atkinson, Daryl Studebaker, Adam Margolis, Damien Tuffereau, Andy Waruszewski, Mike Malone, Mike Carr, Rob Palmer, Keith Dicker, Freddy Frederick, Ed Horton, Helena Jackson (“Dancing with the Stars”)

Dave Saretsky, Augie Yuson, Dante Pagano, John Harrison, Rob Balton, Jeff Latonero, Jerry Cancel (“Last Week Tonight with John Oliver” — “Gerrymandering”)

Steven Cimino, John Pinto, Paul Cangialosi, Len Wechsler, Eric Eisenstein, Dave Driscoll, Susan Noll, Frank Grisanti, Jeff Latonero, Ann Bergstrom, Randy Bittle (“Saturday Night Live” — “Host: Jimmy Fallon”)

Allan Wells, Terrance Ho, Diane Biederbeck, Danny Bonilla, Suzanne Ebner, Gudio Frenzel, Alex Hernandez, Dave Hilmer, Marc Hunter, Scott Hylton, Katherine Iacofono, Scott Kaye, Ron Lehman, Steve Martynuk, John Perry, Jofre Rosero, Steve Simmons (“The Voice” — “Live Finale (Part 2)”)

Unstructured Reality Program

“Born This Way” (A&E)

“Deadliest Catch” (Discovery Channel)

“Gaycation With Ellen Page” (Viceland)

“Intervention” (A&E)

“RuPaul’s Drag Race: Untucked” (YouTube)

“United Shades Of America: With W. Kamau Bell” (CNN)

Writing for a Nonfiction Program

Matthew Hamachek and Brian McGinn (“Amanda Knox”)

Anthony Bourdain (“Anthony Bourdain Parts Unknown”)

Mark Monroe (“The Beatles: Eight Days a Week – The Touring Years”)

Prashanth Venkataramanujam, CeCe Pleasants, Sanden Totten, Mike Drucker & Flora Lichtman (“Bill Nye Saves the World”)

Ava DuVernay & Spencer Averick (“13th”)