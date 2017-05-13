‘2 Broke Girls’ Canceled After 6 Seasons at CBS

Comedy series “2 Broke Girls” has been canceled after six seasons at CBS, Variety has learned.

The series starred Kat Dennings and Beth Behrs as waitresses at in a Brooklyn diner who one day dream of opening their own business. The only thing standing in their way is the fact they are dead broke. The series also starred Matthew Moy, Jonathan Kite, Garrett Morris, and Jennifer Coolidge. The series was co-created by Michael Patrick King and Whitney Cummings, with King and Michelle Nader executive producing. Warner Bros. Television and MPK Productions produced.

The series posted solid ratings throughout its run. Season 6 averaged a 1.3 rating in adults 18-49 and 5.6 million viewers per episode, airing on Monday nights.

