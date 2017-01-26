Selena Gomez is stepping behind the camera for her next project, Netflix’s “13 Reasons Why,” and the superstar took to social media on Wednesday to share the first trailer for the upcoming series.

Gomez — who is the most-followed person on Instagram with 108 million followers — posted a teaser for the show on which she’s serving as an executive producer.

“A peek at a passion project I’ve been working on with Netflix,” Gomez wrote on Instagram, plugging the March 31 launch date for the streaming series.

Based on the YA novel of the same name, “13 Reasons Why” revolves around the suicide of a high school girl named Hannah who haunts the trailer with an eerie voice-over. “I’m about to tell you the story of my life. More specifically, why my life ended,” Hannah begins, leaning against a school locker and staring straight at the camera.

Another central character in the show will be Clay, a boy who receives a shoe box of cassette tapes from his late classmate and crush Hannah, with instructions to pass along from one student to another. One by one, Hannah explains to twelve peers how they each played a role in her death, by giving thirteen reasons explaining why she took her life. “If you want to know the truth, just press play,” Hannah explains in the trailer. One of her classmates nervously adds, “If one thing had gone differently, somewhere along the line, maybe none of this would have happened.”

Variety was first to report on “13 Reasons Why” in late 2015 when Netflix was in final negotiations to adapt the novel. After reading the book, Gomez shepherded the project, bringing it to Anonymous Content, which will produce with Paramount Television.

Watch the teaser, posted on Selena Gomez’s Instagram, here: