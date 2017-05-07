’13 Reasons Why’ Renewed for a Second Season at Netflix

Netflix’s watercooler hit “13 Reasons Why” will be back for a second season at Netflix, Variety has confirmed.

The first season of the series, based on the young adult novel of the same name, revolves around the suicide of a high school girl, Hannah, played by Katherine Langford, who co-stars with Dylan Minnette. Season two will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah’s death and the start of the characters’ complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.

The second season, which will consist of 13 episodes, is set to debut on Netflix in 2018, with Brian Yorkey continuing to serve as showrunner.

Although Netflix doesn’t release ratings, the series became the most tweeted about show of 2017.

Critics praised the series, including Variety’s Maureen Ryan, who called it “a suspenseful tale that will keep most of [viewers] engaged until the final scene fades out.” But it also sparked controversy over its graphic depictions of suicide and sexual violence, leading Netflix to add content warnings to the episodes.

Season 2 will be produced for Netflix by Paramount Television. The show is also executive produced by Selena Gomez, along with Mandy Teefey, Kristel Laiblin, Joy Gorman Wettels, Michael Sugar and Steve Golin.