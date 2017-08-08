’13 Reasons Why’ Adds Seven New Actors for Season 2

“13 Reasons Why” is beefing up its cast, adding seven new actors to Season 2 of the Netflix hit, Variety has learned.

Anne Winters, Bryce Cass, Chelsea Alden, Allison Miller, Samantha Logan, Kelli O’Hara and Ben Lawson have joined the second season of “13 Reasons Why,” which is currently in production. None of the new cast members are series regulars, but many will appear in majority of the episodes throughout the season.

The new actors will play a variety of roles, including new students, and also more mature characters, such as a litigator, who will presumably be central to the storyline that is expected to revolve around a lawsuit filed by parents (Kate Walsh and Brian d’Arcy James) against the high school in the series, in light of last season’s suicide by student Hannah Baker (Katherine Langford).

Among the students are Winters, who will play Chloe, the beautiful “it girl” at liberty high and the new head cheerleader.

Winters starred on FX’s “Tyrant” and ABC’s “Wicked City.” She also stars on AwesomenessTV’s “Zac & Mia,” which will air this year on go90, and is gearing up for a starring role in the feature film “Mom & Dad,” opposite Nicolas Cage and Selma Blair. She also had a series regular role on NBC’s “Cruel Intentions” reboot last year, which ultimately was not picked up to series. Winters is repped by Gersh Agency and managed by Primary Wave Entertainment.

Cass was play the Cyrus, an edgy, cynical mischief maker who serves as an unexpected champion of the downtrodden. “13 Reasons Why” marks Cass’ first major role, though last pilot season, he also booked a large role on NBC’s “Cruel Intentions” pilot.

Alden, will play Cyrus’ sister, Mackenzie, who is described as an artsy and witty girl who isn’t afraid to speak her mind. Alden was most recently seen in FX’s “American Horror Story: Roanoke” and last season of HBO’s “Veep.” Coming up, she will also ave a guest role on another Netflix series, “The Ranch.”

Logan, will play Nina, a well respected track star with a secret. She recently wrapped roles in the films “Polaroid” and “The Empty Man,” and was a regular on ABC’s “666 Park Avenue” and has had other roles on MTV’s “Teen Wolf,” Freeform’s “The Fosters” and “Melissa & Joey.” Like two of her other new “13 Reasons Why” co-stars, Logan was also a regular in NBC’s “Cruel Intentions” pilot revival.

O’Hara will play Jackie, a warm, intelligent, passionate advocate for victims of bullying. O’Hara is a Broadway star, who won the best leading actress Tony award in 2015 for “The King and I.” Her screen work includes Showtime’s “Masters of Sex” and “The Good Fight” on CBS All Access.

Miller will play Sonya, a smart and ambitious young litigator. Miller is bet known as the female lead in Syfy’s “Incorporated” from executive producers Matt Damon and Ben Affleck. She also starred in Fox’s “Terra Nova” and NBC’s “Kings.”

Lawson will play Rick, the beloved baseball coach at Liberty High. The Australian actor’s credits include the rom-com “No Strings Attached,” plus TV shows like “Modern Family,” “Covert Affairs,” “2 Broke Girls” and more.

“13 Reasons Why” stars Katherine Langford and Dylan Minnette, who were both honored as part of Variety‘s Young Hollywood issue, out today. The duo stars alongside Christian Navarro, Alisha Boe, Brandon Flynn, Justin Prentice, Miles Heizer, Brian d’Arcy James and Kate Walsh. The watercooler hit about a teen girl’s suicide became one of the biggest breakout series of 2017. Season 2 will pick up in the aftermath of Hannah’s (Langford) death and as the other characters’ start their complicated journeys toward healing and recovery.