Syfy has given one more renewal to sci-fi drama “12 Monkeys.”

The third season of “12 Monkeys” won’t premiere until May, but Syfy has already ordered a fourth installment of 10 episodes. The catch: Season 4 will be the show’s last.

Syfy is adopting a different linear strategy for Season 3, as well. The entire season will air over three nights, beginning on May 19. Four episodes will air on the 19th, then three on each of the next two nights. The strategy is an answer to the anemic live ratings the show drew over its first two seasons, which grew upwards of 70% in DVR viewing.

“’12 Monkeys’ has a dedicated and enthusiastic fan-base thanks to the epic storytelling by Terry Matalas, and the stellar cast and crew,” said Jeff Wachtel, president and chief content officer, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “We are thrilled to be able to offer fans an opportunity to binge the third season as a reward for their lasting support, and we couldn’t be more excited to see where Terry takes us with the final chapter of this fabulous story in the fourth season.”

“With its time-twisting themes and edge-of-your-seat storyline, ’12 Monkeys’ is the perfect show to air this way,” said Chris McCumber, president, entertainment networks, NBCUniversal Cable Entertainment. “It’s grown into a world well beyond the original film, and after seeing the creative strength of Season 3, we couldn’t wait to pick it up for a fourth season.”

“12 Monkeys” Season 3 will continue the journey of James Cole (Aaron Stanford), a man sent back in time to eradicate the source of a deadly plague, and his partner, brilliant virologist Dr. Cassandra Railly (Amanda Schull). While attempting to untangle an insidious conspiracy that’s been spun throughout centuries, the duo embark on a desperate search across time to find the man responsible for the apocalypse – a time traveler who calls himself the Witness. Killing the Witness will save the world, but the journey will come at tremendous personal stakes for the pair. “12 Monkeys” also stars Kirk Acevedo (Ramse), Emily Hampshire (Jennifer Goines), Barbara Sukowa (Katarina Jones) and Todd Stashwick (Deacon).

Joining the cast as recurring guest stars in Season 3 are Hannah Waddingham (“Game of Thrones”), Faran Tahir (“Iron Man”) and James Callis (“Battlestar Galactica”). Christopher Lloyd (“Back to the Future”) is set to appear in a memorable guest-starring role as a deadly cult leader with sinister motives.

The series, created by Terry Matalas and Travis Fickett (“Nikita”), is based on the 1995 film of the same name. Matalas and Fickett serve as the showrunners and are executive producers along with Charles Roven (“Suicide Squad,” “American Hustle,” “Man of Steel,” The Dark Knight Trilogy) and Richard Suckle (“Suicide Squad,” “American Hustle,” “The International”).