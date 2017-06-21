‘Taken’ Cast Members Exit Amid Season 2 Shift

Six cast members are exiting NBC drama “Taken” as part of an overhaul for the series’ second season.

Gaius Charles, Brooklyn Sudano, Monique Gabriela Curnen, Michael Irby, Jose Pablo Cantillo, and James Landry Hébertwill have left the series. The departures comes as Greg Plageman takes over as showrunner for the series and begins implementing a new vision for its second season.

Former showrunner Alexander Cary departed the series when it was renewed for a second season on NBC in May. “Taken”serves as a prequel to the hit action film franchise of the same name that starred Liam Neeson, with “Vikings” star Clive Standen taking over the role of former Green Beret Bryan Mills. After a personal tragedy leaves him badly shaken, Mills is recruited by the CIA, with each mission helping him build up the “very particular set of skills” that enthralled fans of the film series.

Ratings-wise, the show has not been a standout. The 10-episode first season averaged a 1.0 rating and 5.1 million viewers in its Monday, 10 p.m. time slot. However, the show has been popular internationally and is relatively inexpensive to produce.

Luc Besson, who masterminded the film franchise, serves as executive producer along with Matthew Gross, Edouard de Vesinne, Thomas Anargyros, and Cary. EuropaCorp TV and Universal Television produce.

TVLine first reported the cast departures.