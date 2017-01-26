Endemol Shine Nordics, the Scandinavian subsidiary of the TV and film production conglom behind “Bron/Broen,” “The Great Swedish Adventure” and “Stripped,” has appointed Karin Stjärne as CEO.

Stjärne, who previously worked as VP of programming for MTG Sverige, will oversee Endemol Shine businesses across Denmark, Finland, Sweden and Norway, overseeing strategy, sales, development and digital.

Prior to her tenure at MTG Sverige, Stjärne worked at major Nordic broadcasters including SVT, Viacom and TV4. She also served as local managing director at Nordisk Film TV for six years, growing the business into a major pan-Nordic player in entertainment within the Banijay group. At MTG Sverige, Stjärne also launched the VOD service Viafree, along with other digital projects.

“Karin has a broad and deep knowledge of the Nordics’ content industry, extensive international experience and an understanding of the needs, challenges and evolving nature of our buyers’ businesses,” said Marcus Wolter, chairman of Northern Europe at Endemol Shine Group.

Stjärne said she admired “the diverse and brilliant producers and companies under the Endemol Shine Nordics umbrella” and the company’s “ability to generate both original compelling content as well as adapting some of the world’s biggest formats from the wider Endemol Shine Group within the Nordic market.”

Endemol Shine Nordics encompasses companies and broadcast facilities, including Meter Television, STO-CPH Produktion, Metronome Rental, Mag 5 Content, Filmlance International in Sweden, Metronome Productions and Studios in Denmark, Rubicon TV and Metronome Spartacus in Norway as well as Endemol Shine Finland.

Stjärne starts her new job at Endemol Shine Nordics in April and will report to Wolter.