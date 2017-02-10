Amazon’s first original German-language TV series, “You Are Wanted,” starring Matthias Schweighöfer, will launch March 17 in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide.

The six-episode series, which Schweighöfer produced through his Pantaleon Entertainment shingle, will stream in more than 200 countries and territories worldwide via the Amazon Prime Video service, which will offer dubbing in English, French, Italian, and Spanish as well as additional subtitles in Portuguese, Hindi and Japanese.

In “You Are Wanted,” Schweighoefer plays a hotel manager whose life is turned upside down following a mysterious hacking attack, putting him and his family in grave danger. Alexandra Maria Lara (“Rush”), Karoline Herfurth (“Fack ju Göhte”), and Tom Beck (“Einstein”) also star.

“When we created ‘You Are Wanted,’ we aimed at making a German series that would appeal to both a German and international audience,” Schweighöfer said. “Together with Amazon, we are making that happen for the first time in German TV history.”

Schweighöfer also directed along with Bernhard Jasper. The show’s writers include Hanno Hackfort, Bob Konrad, and Richard Kropf.

Christoph Schneider, managing director of Amazon Video Germany, said the series was “the first German TV show to be available almost everywhere in the world. That’s ground-breaking news for the German TV industry. We believe that quality shows made in Germany like ‘You Are Wanted’ can excite customers all around the globe.”

Morgan Wandell, head of international productions for Amazon Studios, added, “As Prime Video expands globally, ‘You Are Wanted’ signifies our commitment to delivering premium local original content to key territories. We will continue to look for the most ambitious ideas and the best talent in countries around the world to create the very best streaming video service for our customers.”

Pantaleon Entertainment produced the series with Warner Bros. Entertainment and Warner Bros. Intl. Television Production Deutschland.