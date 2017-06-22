Wunmi Mosaku Joins E4, Netflix Drama ‘The End of the F***ing World’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Wunmi Mosaku has signed on to play a hardened murder squad detective in “The End of the F***ing World,” the upcoming Netflix and E4 comedy, drama based on the Charles Forsman graphic novels.

Mosaku won a BAFTA for her performance in last year’s BBC drama “Damilola, Our Loved Boy,” and was recently in Sky’s Idris Elba starrer “Guerrilla.” The Nigerian born British actor’s other TV credits include “Black Mirror,” and in movies, she was in “Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them,” and “Batman v Superman: Dawn of Justice.”

In “The End of the F***ing World,” she will play DC Teri Donoghue, a cop on the trail of a pair of misfit teenagers who are on the run.

She will star alongside Alex Lawther (“Black Mirror”) and Jessica Barden (“Penny Dreadful”) who play the lead teenage pair. Clerkenwell Films and Dominic Buchanan Productions are making the series, which will be a Netflix Original outside the U.K.

The show was announced by Channel 4 in April at which point Roberto Troni, commissioning editor, said: “If David Lynch made a rom-com road movie about a pair of teen misfits in British suburbia it might look something like The End of the F**cking World.”