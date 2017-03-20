Wild Bunch TV, the television division of the pan-European mini-major, has scored more deals on Frank Spotnitz and Nicholas Meyer’s “Medici: Masters of Florence,” the hit drama series starring Dustin Hoffman and Richard Madden.

The series was just acquired by Enxi Media Beijing in China, ABS-CBN in the Philippines, GEM Entertainment in South Korea, and Iflix for distribution across 80 territories in Asia, Africa and the Middle East.

“Medici: Masters of Florence” was a major success in Italy, where it drew a record 7.6 million viewers for its debut broadcast on Rai 1. The show rolled out in France, French Speaking Belgium on Altice Group’s SFR, as well as in Spain, Germany, the US, Canada, UK, Australia.

Previous sales for first-window rights were inked with YLE (Finland), MTV Networks (Russia), Dexins (Balkans), Tanweer Alliances (Greece), Benelux Film Investment (Netherlands) and Fabula Medya (Turkey).

“Medici: Masters of Florence” was also bought by Sky (Germany), SBS (Australia), eOne (Australia, New Zealand), Sony Pictures Television (Latin America), DBS (Israel), VRT (Belgium), Canal+ (Poland), LRT (Lithuania), RTV (Slovenia), RTVS (Slovakia), Canal+ Overseas (French Speaking Africa), Hulu (Japan), Georgian Public Broadcast (Georgia) and BTV (Bulgaria).

Meanwhile, the series’ production company, Lux Vide, sold “Medici: Masters of Florence” to Telefonica/Movistar+ in Spain. WME teamed with Lux Vide and Wild Bunch to sell the show to Netflix (US, UK, Ireland, Canada and India).

Lux Vide produced the series with Big Light Productions, Wild Bunch TV and Rai Fiction.

￼As previously announced, the second season of the series has been greenlit.