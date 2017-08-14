Warner Bros. International TV Production Appoints New Head of Drama Unit in Sweden

Warner Bros. International Television Production Sweden (WBITVP Sweden) has appointed Johan Hedman, the former head of TV at SF Studios, to lead the company’s drama unit.

Reporting to WBITVP Sweden’s managing director, Johan Idering, Hedman will spearhead the development and production of all scripted television content.

Ronald Goes, executive VP and head of Warner Bros. International TV Production, said Hedman has a “strong track record of bringing exciting, original stories to both local and international audiences.”

Goes added that Hedman’s “appointment reflects our ongoing commitment to local scripted TV content.”

Commenting on Hdeman’s hiring, Idering argued that “scripted content is the fastest growing TV-genre in Sweden.” “With a skilled and ambitious person as Johan Hedman behind the wheel we look forward to growing our creative drama department,” said Idering.

WBITVP Sweden is one of Warner Bros. International Television Production’s network of 16 local production operations handling both original programming and local versions of Warner Bros. Television Group’s formats. The current slate of WBITVP Sweden includes SVT’s annual ‘Christmas Calender’ (Julkalendern) which based on the trilogy Erika Vallin’s novels “Speglarnas hemlighet.”

Recent scripted productions in Sweden have included “Farang,” an action-packed international thriller set in Thailand starring Ola Rapace (“Skyfall”), and the crime series “Maria Wern” based on Anna Jansson’s series of novels.