Director Tom Harper, whose credits include “War & Peace” and “Peaky Blinders,” has boarded “The Rocks,” a TV adaptation of Peter Nichols’ novel, with “La La Land” producer Fred Berger attached as one of the executive producers.

Entertainment One acquired the TV rights to the book and controls worldwide rights to the series. Laura Eason (“House of Cards,” “Sex with Strangers”) will write the show, and Harper will also produce. Josh Varney, Ben Pugh and Eleanor Moran of 42, and Berger and Brian Kavanaugh-Jones (“Midnight Special”) of Automatik serve as executive producers.

Set on the Mediterranean island of Mallorca, “The Rocks” is a love story and a mystery, told in reverse. “It begins in the present day with the death of an older married couple who fall from one of the island’s many cliffs after an argument,” according to a statement. “From this striking opening, the story rewinds through time, following the intertwined lives of the duo and their families over the course of half a century.”

“Dark, funny and romantic, with a unique narrative twist, ‘The Rocks’ grabbed me from the very first page,” said Harper.

“Peter’s novel combines romance and intrigue with a breathtaking backdrop and story structure perfect for a riveting series,” said Pancho Mansfield, president, global scripted programming, eOne Television.