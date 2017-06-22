‘War and Peace’ Producer Lookout Point Staffs Up

Lookout Point has hired two well-known U.K. drama executives, Francis Hopkinson who joins from ITV, and Lousie Mutter, who comes to the BBC Worldwide-backed producer from Sky.

Hopkinson, who counts “Wallander” among his credits, will be an executive producer at Lookout Point, developing his own slate and working on “A Suitable Boy,” the upcoming adaptation of the Vikram Seth novel for the BBC. He will also be part of the management team at Benchmark, the drama business run by former BBC director of television Danny Cohen, and which was set up by Access Entertainment, BBC Worldwide, and Lookout Point.

In a five-year stint at ITV Hopkinson was creative director. Prior to that he was a founding partner in Left Bank, the Sony-owned production company that makes “The Crown.” He has also been a commissioner at Channel 4. “I’ve had a great time at ITV but it is time for a new challenge and it doesn’t get much more exciting than the chance to bring Vikram Seth’s magnificent book to the screen,” he said.

Mutter becomes head of production at Lookout Point having had the same role in the drama department at pay TV operator Sky. She said: “After six years at Sky, culminating in delivering its biggest shows, including “Riviera” and the upcoming series “Tin Star” and “Britannia,” I am really excited to be joining Lookout Point and being back on the floor with such a great slate of productions to get my teeth into.”

Lookout Point made series including “War and Peace,” and “Ripper Street,” and its upcoming projects include “Les Miserables,” and “Shibden Hall,” which comes from “Happy Valley” scribe Sally Wainwright. In other personnel changes at the producer, Laura Lankester has been upped to executive producer and director of development, and Will Johnston to head of development

ITV, meanwhile, named Hopkinson’s replacement. The broadcaster has promoted Catherine Oldfield to creative director of ITV Studios’ drama label, Tall Story Pictures, which is making “Trauma,” about a surgeon who loses the life of a patient. “It’s a really exciting time for Tall Story right now and I am delighted to be taking it in to the next stage of its evolution,” she said. “I’ll of course miss working with Francis – but with filming for Trauma in full swing, it is very much business as usual.”