‘Vikings’ Creator Launches Production Company, Pacts with MGM for ‘Ronin’

Michael Hirst has launched his own production company, Green Pavilion Entertainment, and is teaming up with MGM on a TV adaptation of “Ronin.”

Hirst created “Vikings” and “The Tudors,” and has established Green Pavilion with producing partners Morgan O’Sullivan and James Flynn. Sharon Remmer has been named creative director and joins from Frank Spotnitz’s Big Light Productions.

The new drama producer goes out of the gate with a first-look deal with MGM, which produced and distributes “Vikings.” The show airs on History in the U.S. and has sold extensively internationally. The TV version of 1998 United Artists picture “Ronin,” which starred Robert De Niro and Jean Reno, will be the first project between the startup and the movie studio.

“Having MGM Television as an ally in this venture will help us to build on our strengths and draw the best writers, directors and creative talent in the industry to our projects,” Hirst said.

The MGM pact goes deeper than “Ronin,” and will see Green Pavilion take other drama projects to MGM.

The studio’s TV group boss Mark Burnett and production chief Steve Stark added in a statement: “Michael Hirst, Morgan O’Sullivan and James Flynn have brilliantly shepherded ‘Vikings’ for the past five years and, during that time, we have witnessed first-hand the quality of artists and talent that this team have expertly assembled to produce premium content on a massive scale.”