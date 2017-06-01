Viceland U.K. Bows ‘Generation Rent,’ ‘Bobby and Harriet Get Married,’ Rolls Out 20 Hours of Original Programming

Viceland has added 20 hours of original programming spanning factual entertainment, comedy, documentary and reality formats to its U.K. slate.

The newly-launched original shows – “Generation Rent”(working title) and “Bobby and Harriet Get Married” (working title) will complement Viceland’s growing roster of flagship content.

Viceland has tapped journalist and TV presenter Billie JD Porter to host “Generation Rent,” an eight-part investigation into the housing crisis facing young people in the U.K., the U.S. and Canada.

Co-produced by Viceland U.K. and Viceland U.S., “Generation Rent” will shoot in the U.K. and North America. Shannon Delwiche will be exec producing the series.

Meanwhile, “Bobby and Harriet Get Married,” Viceland’s first reality sitcom series, delves into the chaotic lives of stand-up comedians, Bobby Mair and Harriet Kemsley as they plan their real-life wedding over the course of five weeks. The six-part series is produced and directed by Stu Richards for Rockerdale Studios. Rockerdale Studios is co-producing the series.

The U.K. roster will also boast the second season of “Hate Thy Neighbour” which follows stand-up comedian Jamali Maddix as he explores social and political divisions within America by spending time with organisations, radical individuals and extremist groups. Nick Vaughan-Smith is the series’s showrunner. Yemi Bamiro is directing the 10-part series which is co-produced by Viceland U.S.

In parallel, Viceland has inked a development deal with Andy Amadi, founder of BK Chat, the hit British web series featuring young men and women on opposing sides debating subjects such as love, sex, relationships and finances. Under the deal, Amadi and Viceland will develop the popular online format (which Viceland says has attracted over 13 million views to date) for television.

Kevin Sutcliffe, senior VP of TV and video programming at Viceland International said “Viceland was always designed to be a unique platform in which to launch idiosyncratic new talent and extraordinary stories.”

“Since launching last year, we’ve seen our homegrown programming increasingly resonate with the channel’s growing audience. This new slate is reflective of that growing appetite, both in the UK and across our international network,” added Sutcliffe.

“Generation Rent” and the second season of “Hate Thy Neighbour” will also air across the network’s international channels in the U.S. and Canada. “Bobby & Harriet” will air in Benelux, France, Australia, New Zealand and Africa, on top of the U.K.

In addition to local content slates, Viceland will also roll out globally the U.S. shows “Nuts & Bolts,””What Would Diplo Do” and the third season “Huang’s World” later this year.