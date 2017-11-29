You will be redirected back to your article in seconds

Viacom Shuffle as Tolosa Takes New Role, Tan Moves up

Viacom’s Jose Tolosa has landed a new role at the company and will be chief transformation officer, with Melody Tan filling his previous position as COO of the media giant’s VIMN international unit.

Tolosa’s position is a new one at Viacom and sees him lead its “transformation agenda” as it continues to implement a turnaround strategy under the leadership of Bob Bakish. Tolosa has been with Viacom since 2008 in various positions.

Bakish outlined his vision and strategy for Viacom after taking over from Philippe Dauman, which included an increased focus on core brands and the company’s global operations.

“At VIMN, [Tolosa] played an instrumental role in evolving our international media business, including the launch of our highly successful Play Plex mobile apps and their ongoing expansion to the U.S.,” Bakish said. “As chief transformation officer, Jose will build on this strong track record by ensuring we are aligning our operations to meet our goals and best position Viacom for the future.”

Stepping up to COO at VIMN is Melody Tan. Based in New York she will report to international boss David Lynn. She will work across finance, business, and strategy at the business as it expands beyond linear channels and into digital and free-TV.

“Melody is super-smart with an in-depth understanding of digital disruption and a strong track record in senior strategic and operational roles with Viacom,” Lynn said. “She will add proven leadership skills to our New York headquarters, as we aim to continue growing revenues ahead of the market and adapting our business model to the growing popularity of on-demand and on-the-go consumption.”

 

