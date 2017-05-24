Vera Farmiga Joins Cast of Anthology Series ‘Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams’

Oscar- and Emmy-nominated actress Vera Farmiga will follow “Bates Motel” by checking in to another TV series, having signed on to star in an episode of Channel 4 anthology series “Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams.” Farmiga will star alongside actor Mel Rodriguez (“The Last Man on Earth”) in an episode entitled “Kill All Others,” from Emmy-nominated U.S. writer-director Dee Rees.

Farmiga plays a politician who makes a shocking statement encouraging violence. Rodriguez plays the one man who dares to question the situation and finds himself an instant target. “Straight Outta Compton” star Jason Mitchell, Glenn Morshower and Sarah Brown co-star in the episode.

Farmiga received an Academy Award nomination for her supporting role in Jason Reitman’s 2009 film “Up in the Air.” She was nominated for an Emmy in 2013 for her leading role as Norma Bates in A+E Networks’ “Bates Motel.” Rees was nominated for two Emmys for co-writing and directing single-drama TV biopic “Bessie,” starring Queen Latifah as legendary blues singer Bessie Smith.

Each story in Channel 4’s 10-episode anthology series is based on a short story by legendary sci-fi writer Philip K. Dick, whose works have previously been adapted into such classic and blockbusting movies as “Blade Runner,” “Total Recall” and “Minority Report.”

Cast members already announced for the series include Bryan Cranston, who also serves as an executive producer, Steve Buscemi, Richard Madden, Anna Paquin, Terrence Howard, Greg Kinnear, Timothy Spall, Sidse Babett Knudsen, Mireille Enos, Anne Reid, Tuppence Middleton, Hayley Squires, Holliday Grainger, Jack Reynor, Benedict Wong and Geraldine Chaplin.

“Philip K. Dick’s Electric Dreams” was commissioned by Channel 4, which will air the series later this year. Amazon Prime Video will launch it in the U.S.