‘Ultraman Geed’ Series From ‘Power Rangers’ Director to Debut in Japan

TOKYO – The latest edition of the “Ultraman” franchise, “Ultraman Geed,” is set to debut on TV Tokyo on July 8.

Koichi Sakamoto, who worked as stunt coordinator, second unit director, and producer on the original “Mighty Morphin Power Rangers” series in Japan, directs the series from Tsuburaya Productions.

Japanese novelist Otsuichi will pen the series.

Sakamoto’s credits include “Mega Monster Battle:Ultra Galaxy Legend,” TV series “Kamen Rider Fourze,” “Power Rangers Dino Charge,” and “Ultraman Ginga S.” After moving to the U.S. in 1989, Sakamoto worked as a stunt actor, fight coordinator, director, and executive producer on “Power Rangers.”

Sakamoto explained that the main character “Ultraman Geed” is the son of Ultraman Belial, played by teenage actor Tatsuomi Hamada. He promised the new series would include surprising storylines and characters, with something new for all Ultraman fans.

The last Ultraman series, “Ultraman Orb,” premiered in July 2016, while the feature film “Ultraman Orb the Movie” opened March 11 in theaters in Japan.