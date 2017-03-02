British TV networks Channel 4 and Virgin Media have each acquired U.S. series, with the former going for legal drama “The Good Fight” and the latter nabbing comedy “Imposters.”

“The Good Fight” is a spin-off from “The Good Wife,” and is written by the latter series’ creators Robert and Michelle King. The new show, which is the first original series from subscription streaming service CBS All Access, will air on Channel 4’s free-to-air channel More4, the U.K. home to “The Good Wife.”

The show picks up one year after the events of the final episode of “The Good Wife.” A financial scam has destroyed the reputation of a young lawyer, Maia (played by Rose Leslie from “Game of Thrones”), while simultaneously wiping out the savings of her mentor Diane Lockhart (Christine Baranski from “The Good Wife”). Forced out of Lockhart & Lee, they join Lucca Quinn (Cush Jumbo from “The Good Wife”) at one of Chicago’s top law firms.

“Imposters” will be available via pay-TV operator Virgin’s on-demand platform.

The show follows Maddie, “a persona shifting con-artist who is as beautiful as she is dangerous, leaving her unwitting victims tormented when they realize they have been used and robbed of everything – including their hearts,” according to a statement. “However, things get complicated when three of her former targets team up to track her down.”

The series stars Inbar Lavi (“Underemployed,” “Gang Related”) as Maddie; Rob Heaps (“Home Fires,” “Doctors”) as Ezra; Parker Young (“Suburgatory,” “Enlisted”) as Richard; Marianne Rendon as Jules; and Stephen Bishop (Being Mary Jane) as Patrick. It also features Uma Thurman in a guest role as the “lethal, articulate and mysterious fixer” Lenny Cohen.

The show is exec produced by Adam Brooks (“Definitely, Maybe”) and Paul Adelstein (“Girlfriends’ Guide to Divorce”) for Universal Cable Productions.