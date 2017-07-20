U.K. Government Delays Decision on 21st Century Fox Bid for Sky

The British government said that it would not make a decision on 21 Century Fox’s takeover bid for Sky before Parliament breaks for summer Thursday but added that a decision would be announced “within weeks.”

Culture secretary Karen Bradley said she could reach a decision during Parliament’s summer recess and, having not received any new information or concessions from the parties involved, remains inclined to refer elements of the deal concerning media plurality to British competition authorities and to waive the element about whether the Murdochs are “fit and proper” owners of a merged group.

“There was nothing in their representations that, at this stage, has led me to change my mind about the appropriateness of referral,” Bradley told Parliament. “Unless new evidence from other representations changes my mind in coming weeks, the bid will therefore be referred for a Phase 2 review on at least one ground: media plurality.”

Bradley confirmed that she had received submissions from Fox and Sky before the latest consultation period closed last Friday, but that neither had offered any further concessions. She added that she had wanted to tell Parliament of a decision Thursday, but the quantity of comments and submissions received by the government before last Friday’s deadline meant she needed more time to weigh the deal.

The update came shortly after James and Lachlan Murdoch warned that some of their company’s U.K. investment decisions were on hold while British authorities mulled over Fox’s bid for Sky. In a letter sent to Bradley last Friday, the Murdoch brothers called the case a test of the government’s claim to be “open for business” post-Brexit.

“We have remained willing to work constructively with the regulatory authorities, and will continue to do so in the event of referral to the CMA on plurality grounds,” the letter said. “While we await the outcome of the regulatory process, important investment decisions will inevitably need to be deferred.”

James Murdoch is CEO of 21st Century Fox and Lachlan the executive chairman. In their letter to Bradley they went on to say that how the Fox-Sky takeover is handled will be scrutinized by other major businesses in the wake of the U.K.’s Brexit vote and could threaten investment into the U.K.

The letter stated: “There is also the broader risk of a potential harmful effect on other companies‘ inward investment decisions currently under consideration in the UK. As one of the first, and the most significant investment to be proposed following last year’s referendum on exiting the EU, our proposed transaction will be carefully scrutinised by others keen to gauge the Government’s commitment to creating a climate conducive to investment, or in the words of the Prime Minister and several of your fellow ministers, “open for business.”

