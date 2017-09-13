Turner, Canal Plus Group Partner Up To Launch Warner TV in France

Turner and Canal Plus Group are partnering up to launch Warner TV, a new channel which will is already present in Asia and Latin America and will now be offered exclusively to Canal Plus subscribers across France starting on Nov. 9.

Turner’s parent company, Time Warner group, has a long-time output deal with Canal Plus Group. Warner TV will be the second channel from the Turner group to be included in Canal Plus packs, following the recent launch of the kids channel Toonami.

Turner’s portfolio in France already comprises TCM Cinéma, CNN International, Cartoon Network, Boomerang, Boing and Toonami. TNT, meanwhile, is already present on several markets in Europe, notably in Spain, where it ranks second.

“We are delighted to be the first operator in Europe to offer subscribers the Warner TV channel on a fully exclusive basis on the French market thereby boosting our offering in terms of series channels and our partnership with the Turner group,” said Jean-Marc Juramie, senior VP of content at Canal Plus.

Giorgio Stock, the president of Turner EMEA, said launching Warner TV in France marks “an exciting expansion of our general entertainment footprint in Europe… With a suite of general entertainment channels across the region, as well as a healthy syndication business around our general entertainment content pipeline, I’m really pleased to see us continue to expand this part of our business, alongside our kids and news portfolios.”

Warner TV will run series from Warner Bros.’s library as well as original Turner productions that air on TNT, TBS and TruTV channels. Turner invests close to $1 billion in original content every year.