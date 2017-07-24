Starline Nabs Tighe O’Donoghue Ross Film ‘Why Is There Anything Instead of Nothing’ (EXCLUSIVE)

Starline Entertainment will take “Why Is There Anything Instead of Nothing” to the international market after snagging the global rights to the feature documentary about Irish-American painter, sculptor and printmaker Tighe O’Donoghue Ross.

The artist had enormous commercial success and won international acclaim during the 1970s and 1980s while living in the US, before withdrawing from the art scene, and moving to his ancestral home in Killarney, Ireland, where he is now hereditary chieftain of the O’Donoghue’s of Ross.

Cork-based Southernman Films produced the film, which was directed by Patrick O’Shea and produced by Aidan Stanley. It is expected to have a festival run, with Starline selling it to broadcasters and digital services and platforms.

Starline’s Carey Fitzgerald negotiated the rights deal with Southernman at the Galway Film Fair. “’Why Is There Anything Instead of Nothing’ is a beautifully realized exploration of the creative process as witnessed through the eyes of a unique and extraordinary talent,” she said.

 

