The Pastor Brothers Board Mediapro, Dramacorp’s TV Drama Project ‘The Head’

MADRID — Spanish writer-director brothers Alex and David Pastor have joined high-concept TV drama project “The Head,” a co-production by Spain’s Mediapro with Sweden’s Dramacorp, the Patrick Nebout-Beta Film joint venture.

“The Head” was presented as a project at April’s Series Mania forumin Paris.

A survival thriller, “The Head” follows ten scientists trapped in a mobile science laboratory at the South Pole who realize that one among them is a killer. The Pastors will be responsible for developing the project.

Barcelona-born, the Pastors already boast a solid film and TV track-record, including Paramount Vantage’s “Carriers,” the Wild Bunch-sold apocalyptic thriller “The Last Days,” both written and directed by the duo, and Ben Kingsley and Ryan Reynolds-starrer “Self/Less,” directed by “The Cell”’s Tarsem Singh, which they wrote.

They recently made their TV drama debut creating, and partially writing and directing, “Incorporated,” (pictured) a series produced by Matt Damon and Ben Affleck’s Pearl Street Films for Universal’s SyFy.

“The Head” is based on an original idea by Mediapro’s David Troncoso, who found inspiration for the series after spending time in the Antarctic. It forms part of a strategic commitment of Mediapro’s content division, led by Javier Méndez, to strengthen the international development of original projects.

After co-producing HBO’s Paolo Sorrentino-directed “The Young Pope,” toplining Jude Law, and its sequel, “The New Pope,” Mediapro is already multiplying its presence on international high-end TV dramas.

Further projects involving the company include series “El Fútbol no es así,” based on a crime novel set in the Spanish soccer world, co-developed with DirecTV Latin America, and Mediterranean noir “The Paradise,” teaming with Finnish TV broadcaster YLE.

Launched in 2016 by drama executive Patrick Nebout alongside Jan Mojto’s Beta Film, the company’s main shareholder, Dramacorp focuses on the development and executive production of high-concept dramas with international market traction.

Nebout, whose previous credits include Swedish blockbuster “The 100-Year-Old Man Who Climbed Out the Window and Disappeared” and international hit thriller “Midnight Sun,” is currently pre-producing Scandinavian spy-thriller “Hamilton” for the Dramacorp-Pampas Studios joint-venture.