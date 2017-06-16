‘The Night Manager’ Producer Brings in Former Film4 Exec for Push into Digital

The Ink Factory is staffing up its London office, with several hires including Anna Higgs, who will work on digital initiatives. She joins from online channel Nowness, having previously been at Film4.

The development team has also been beefed up with Sophie Johnston and Arielle Gottlieb joining as script executives, reporting to head of development Emma Broughton.

Higgs will take the title of head of story worlds and marketing at film and TV producer the Ink Factory, working up digital content for its big and small screen properties, and new digital projects outside of these spaces.

She was a commissioning editor and head of digital at Film 4, and the Ink Factory said with her on board it is “looking beyond traditional narrative formats.” Most recently, Higgs was at Nowness, an online culture and lifestyle channel.

“I am looking forward to helping shape an innovative media company that won’t just be fit for today’s ever-changing landscape, but will be industry leading in its ambitions by bringing together world-class immersive storytelling, digital exploration and audience-facing work,” she said.

Gottlieb, who was a script editor on Red Planet Pictures’ “Hooten and the Lady,” and Johnston, who worked on “Hustle” while at Kudos, are developing film and TV projects from le Carré library.

“The Night Manager” was on the BBC in the U.K. and AMC in the U.S. and the Ink Factory is looking at a possible second series. It also has a TV version of “The Spy Who Came in From the Cold” set up with Paramount TV, also for the BBC and AMC. Its film projects include “Billy Lynn’s Long Halftime Walk.”

Stephen Cornwell and Simon Cornwell, Co-CEOs of The Ink Factory said: “Anna, Sophie and Arielle joining our team reinforces our continued commitment to storytelling in film and television and beyond, and to deepening audience engagement by extending storytelling worlds into the digital domain.”