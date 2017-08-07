‘The Grand Tour’s’ Jeremy Clarkson ‘Out of Action For Some Time’ With Pneumonia

Jeremy Clarkson is being treated for pneumonia and has said he will be “out of action for some time.” The British presenter was taking a break from filming the second season of “The Grand Tour,” which is Amazon Prime’s biggest show globally, and was on vacation in Majorca when he was taken ill.

On the DriveTribe website Clarkson updated fans with a post that read: “Thanks for all the good wishes. And to keep you up to date, I’ll be out of action for quite some time apparently. It’s really really annoying because I’ve never had one day off work since I started in 1978.”

The former “Top Gear” host has also posted a picture on Instagram of his bandaged arm, with tubes in, and the accompanying comment: “Not the sort of bangles I usually choose on holiday.”

“The Grand Tour” is filmed and released episodically, as opposed to the binge-release model used for many streaming series. Clarkson’s illness is the second major problem for producers on season two after his fellow presenter, Richard Hammond, was hospitalized after crashing a supercar he was driving.

In an update this morning, Monday, Clarkson’s co-host James May said his colleague’s health is improving. He had previously joked: “Jeremy Clarkson has pneumonia. Symptoms include coughing, sweating, shivering, and feeling generally unwell. So how do we know?”

Amazon confirmed that Clarkson is being treated for pneumonia, but would not comment on what his illness means for “The Grand Tour.”

Amazon Prime Video’s European boss Jay Marine recently told Variety that the series was back on track after Richard Hammond’s post-crash knee surgery, and said that there was some leeway in the shooting schedule, which meant incidents would not derail production.

“The schedule is on track,” he said. “We had some buffer in there for the guys, so it’s going to work out.”