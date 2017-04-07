BBC Worldwide has secured a major content deal with Swedish public broadcaster SVT. The deal, concluded ahead of this week’s MipTV and announced on Friday, sees SVT taking a wide-ranging slate of projects, including pre-sales on Jane Campion’s “Top of the Lake: China Girl.”

The scope of titles picked up by SVT for the Swedish market covers a broad variety of genres, including more than 80 hours of factual programming and 140 episodes of children’s shows, as well as comedy and premium drama.

“No other distributor is able to offer this dynamic range of world-class programming,” said Stephen Mowbray, Head of SVT International. SVT has been in negotiations with BBC Worldwide since the latter’s showcase of product in February.

“Top of the Lake: China Girl” reunites director Jane Campion with “Mad Men” star Elisabeth Moss for the follow-up to their hit 2013 Australian crime drama “Top of the Lake.” The second season of the show will see Nicole Kidman (pictured in character), Gwendoline Christie, Alice Englert and David Dencik join Moss in the cast.

The deal also includes a pre-sale of psychological drama “Paula,” starring Olivier Award-winning actress Denise Gough, and acquisitions of returning series “Scott and Bailey” and “The Durrells.”