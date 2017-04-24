Studiocanal has bought exclusive home-entertainment rights to Starz’s “American Gods” for the U.K., France and Germany. The deal with producer and global distributor FremantleMedia Intl. sees Studiocanal taking physical and digital transactional home-entertainment rights to the highly anticipated series across the three major European markets where it operates.

“We’re hugely excited to be releasing ‘American Gods’ in the U.K., France and Germany. ‎The combination of the unique creative vision of Neil Gaiman with the extraordinary imagination of [showrunners and writers] Bryan Fuller and Michael Green was impossible to resist,” said John Rodden, general manager of U.K. home entertainment for Studiocanal. “We think the series will delight and amaze fans of these visionary artists and become must-see event television for a wide audience of new believers.”

The show, which is adapted from the 2001 fantasy novel by Neil Gaiman, stars Ricky Whittle and Ian McShane (both pictured) alongside Emily Browning and Pablo Schreiber.

It follows Whittle’s character, Shadow Moon, newly released from prison, who is hired as a bodyguard to McShane’s mysterious Mr. Wednesday. Finding himself at the center of a hidden world he struggles to understand, where magic is real, Shadow Moon soon finds the course of his entire life changing as Mr. Wednesday seeks to build a coalition of old gods, fearful of their own irrelevance against the growing power of new gods like technology and media, to defend their existence and reclaim the influence they’ve lost.

“The Twilight Saga: Eclipse” director David Slade directed the pilot episode, as well as two further episodes in an eight-part first season. It is produced by FremantleMedia North America with Fremantle’s Craig Cegielski and Stefanie Berk serving as executive producers alongside Fuller, Green, Slade, Gaiman and Adam Kane.

The regular cast also includes Yetide Badaki, Bruce Langley, Crispin Glover, Orlando Jones, Gillian Anderson, Kristin Chenoweth, Cloris Leachman and Peter Stormare.

Rodden negotiated the deal on behalf of Studiocanal with FremantleMedia’s Pete Kalhan, senior vice president of home-entertainment and archive sales.

“American Gods” premieres in the U.S. on April 30 on Starz and launches via SVOD service Amazon Prime in the U.K. the following day.