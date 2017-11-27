Studiocanal Signs Licensing Deal With Hulu

Studiocanal has inked a licensing deal with Hulu to have its premium drama content distributed on the U.S. streaming service.

Under the deal, Hulu gains exclusive U.S. SVOD rights to 20 hours of premium drama content from Studiocanal.

The package includes three drama series, including “Below the Surface” from Kasper Barfoed (“Those Who Kill”) and SAM Productions, “Midnight Sun” from Mårlind & Stein (“Bron/Broen”), and “Trust Me” from Dan Sefton (“Mr Selfridge”).

“With the expanding popularity of foreign-language series in this key market, we are thrilled to close such a substantial package of premium dramas with an exciting blend of European languages which will be showcased exclusively to U.S. audiences for the first time,” said Beatriz Campos, head of international sales at Studiocanal.

“Renowned for delivering the best in international drama, Hulu is the perfect home for these contemporary series, which all deliver acclaimed creative talent both on and off screen, intriguing, globally relevant storylines and compelling characters,” added Campos.

Based on an idea by Adam Price (“Borgen”) and Søren Sveistrup (“The Killing”),”Below the Surface” is an eight-part crime drama following the chain of events that unfold when 15 people are taken hostage on a subway train beneath Copenhagen.

Related Dominique Farrugia Exits EuropaCorp, Joins Studiocanal 'Paddington' Team Takes on Enid Blyton Classic 'Magic Faraway Tree'

“Midnight Sun”- a Canal Plus/SVT/Filmpool Nord co-production from Atlantique Productions and Nice Drama – is a thriller set in a small mining community in remote northern Sweden, where a series of brutal murders conceals a secret conspiracy.

“Trust Me” is a four-part character-led drama from the U.K.’s RED Production Company and commissioned by BBC One. Set in Edinburgh, “Trust Me” stars Jodie Whittaker (“Broadchurch”) as a hardworking nurse forced to take drastic measures when she loses her job.

Francoise Guyonnet, executive managing director of TV series at Studiocanal, said the agreement with Hulu underscores the company’s “strategy of building a strong and diverse drama portfolio through our growing production partnerships.”

The company, which aims at expanding its presence in the U.S., also recently unveiled a multi-year, multi-picture deal with Lionsgate. Under the deal, Lionsgate will distribute six Studiocanal movies in the U.S.