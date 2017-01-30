Studiocanal has sold a pair of popular primetime drama series, Måns Mårlind and Björn Stein’s Swedish-French series “Midnight Sun” and Harlan Coben’s “The Five,” to M-Net, a leading African network operating in 48 countries.

Under the deal, “Midnight Sun” will air all over Africa on M-Net’s new foreign-language block.

“Midnight Sun,” which was produced by Atlantique Productions and Nice Drama for Canal Plus and SVT, has already been picked up in the UK (Sky), Germany (ZDF), Australia (SBS), Russia (Channel One), Israel (HOT), Norway (NRK), Denmark (DR), Iceland (RUV), Finland (MTV3), Belgium (VRT) and Benelux (Lumière).

On top of reaching hit ratings on Canal Plus and SVT, “Midnight Sun” won awards at the Roma Fiction Festival.

M-Net also acquired Harlan Coben’s thriller series “The Five,” which was produced by Studiocanal-owned RED Production Company for Sky 1.

Katrina Neylon, EVP of sales and marketing at Studiocanal, said the deals with M-Net will allow both shows to access wide television audiences in Africa.

“Our titles have grabbed the attention of international buyers, offering intelligent, thought-provoking and absorbing content,” said Neylon, who also applauded the performance of “Midnight Sun” in Sweden, where the show debuted to a 39.7% share, attracting 1.8 million viewers.

“These outstanding ratings and reviews will further strengthen its huge potential in the global market,” added Neylon.

Sales to M-Net were brokered by Studiocanal’s sales manager Elise Woolfe.