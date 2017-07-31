Studiocanal Appoints Beatriz Campos to Head International Sales for TV Series

Studiocanal, the film and TV banner owned by Vivendi, has appointed Beatriz Campos to the position of head of international sales for TV series.

Based in London, Campos was previously VP of sales at Studiocanal, in charge of Iberia, Italy, Latin America and Scandinavia. She will now spearhead international sales activities for Studiocanal’s TV series, including shows developed by the company’s pay TV channel Canal Plus, as well as third party acquisitions.

Campos will also be responsible for driving sales strategy for the company’s growing roster of productions as well as cultivating strong relationships with Studiocanal’s global client base.

“(Campos)’s wide experience will enable us to maximize our revenue potential through the development of new windowing strategies and multi-territory deals to deliver continuous growth to our business,” said Anna Marsh, the exec VP of international distribution at Studiocanal.

Francoise Guyonnet, Studiocanal’s executive managing director TV series, said that having “a strong distribution arm is more vital than ever” as the company’s “roster of European production entities continues to grow, alongside the delivery of a wealth of hotly anticipated co-productions.”

Prior to joining Studiocanal, Campos was sales director at Endemol Shine International. She previously worked for ITV Global Entertainment and TVF International.