Argentina’s Storylab Teams with Eccho Rights on New Crime-Thriller

Storylab Argentina, one of Latin America’s fast-rising premium TV fiction producers, has inked a four-series deal with Eccho Rights, a sales agent and distributor which is carving out a reputation for its handling of edgier TV series from over the world.

The deal kicks in with new promising series “El Robo Imperfecto” (The Imperfect Crime) created by Nacho Viale and Diego Palacio, the team behind “Estocolmo” and part of the team of International Emmy-nominated “La Casa del Mar.”

In addition to “El Robo Imperfecto,” the companies have agreed to work together on three more, as-yet-unnamed, series which the producers already have in development.

On “El Robo Imperfecto,” Eccho Rights seek an international co-production producer and be responsible for international distribution.

With offices in Stockholm, Istanbul, Madrid and Manila, Eccho Rights has the history and the reach to help the ambitious project attain the resources and relationships needed internationally.

“We have a number of potential producer partners that we are already looking to pitch the project to, particularly in Spain and Western Europe,” commented Laura Miñarro, director of co-production and scripted for Eccho Rights.

Since its foundation by Viale in 2014, Storylab has grown rapidly and become known for its upscale content while spearheading the push to establish a reputation for Argentine TV as sterling as it already has in film.

As telenovelas continue to be pushed aside by more contemporary formats across Latin America, “El Robo Imperfecto,” will be produced in the more internationally friendly 10-hour format.

The series will follow a detective across the Atlantic on an international hunt to track down those responsible for a number of cultural thefts.