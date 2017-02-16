Sony Pictures Television Networks has acquired British channel truTV, which launched in the U.K. in 2014 and reaches on average 3.9 million viewers a month, from Turner.

Kate Marsh, executive VP, Western Europe, international networks at Sony Pictures Television, said: “The acquisition of truTV increases Sony’s already broad reach in the U.K. TV market, and the channel’s strong mix of unscripted and original programming will be a great complement to our portfolio.”

The deal includes SPTN taking a selection of the existing truTV content library with acquired series such as “Snapped,” “Paranormal Survivor” and “Ink Master.” Turner will continue to represent ad sales for the channel while Sky Media will continue to sell advertising on behalf of all other Sony channels.

Since its launch in the U.K. market in 2011, Sony Pictures Television Networks has grown to become one of the top multichannel players in the country, owning 18 channels there, and reaching a combined viewership of more than 25 million people a month.

SPTN U.K. channels include Sony Channel, Sony Movie Channel and Movies4Men; the True channels — Entertainment, Movies and Crime; kids’ channels Pop, Tiny Pop and KIX; and CSC Music channels, including The Vault, Flava, Scuzz, Starz, Chart Show and Chart Show Hits.