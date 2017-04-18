Sony Pictures Home Entertainment and Lionsgate have inked an agreement that will see Sony take over international home-entertainment distribution (except for digital) across Lionsgate’s television slate, including hit shows like “Orange is the New Black” (pictured).

The multi-year deal gives Sony’s home-entertainment division worldwide physical distribution rights outside North America and the British Isles to Lionsgate’s vast catalog. It will consolidate the DVD and Blu-ray distribution of Lionsgate’s nearly 90-show slate of independent TV programming under a single distribution entity.

The agreement includes both current and past Lionsgate shows, such as “Nashville” and “Mad Men.”

“We’re pleased to team with a single packaged media distributor to bring our television portfolio to a global audience,”” said Ron Schwartz, president of home entertainment at Lionsgate. “Sony’s global expertise is unparalleled, and we’re proud to bring them a tremendous library and our strongest and deepest pipeline of current television series ever.”

Schwartz said the deal would result in greater operational efficiency, enhanced visibility and increased sales input with Lionsgate and Sony’s teams working closely together.

Man Jit Singh, president of Sony Pictures Home Entertainment, said the deal demonstrated his company’s continued drive to expand its global distribution business by working with the best content providers.

Lionsgate will continue to distribute its titles for digital home-entertainment platforms.