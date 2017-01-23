European pay-TV operator Sky has taken stakes in two British production companies: it has acquired a majority stake in True North, and has also invested in Chrysalis Vision.

Reality-show producer True North, which was set up in 2001, is led by Jess Fowle and Andrew Sheldon. Its series include “A New Life in the Sun,” “Teen Mom UK,” “Building the Dream,” “Homes by the Sea,” “Junior Vets on Call,” “The Lie Detective” and “Breaking the Silence Live.” Free-to-air broadcaster Channel 4 has sold its stake in True North, which is based in Leeds and Manchester, both in Northern England.

