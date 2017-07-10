Sky Germany Buyer Moves to Fox Networks Group

Fox’s international channels and content division Fox Networks Group is bringing in Sonja Brugger to oversee acquisitions for Europe and Africa.

The new recruit will join from Sky’s German operation where she is across program strategy and acquisitions. Prior to her time at Sky Deutschland she was at Sky Italia, and she moves to FNG as its parent company, 21st Century Fox, attempts to take over Sky Europe.

Brugger will be vice president of acquisitions and based in London, reporting to Diego Londono, COO FNG, Europe & Africa.

“Her experience in both acquisition and content strategy, combined with her understanding of broadcaster and platform environments across basic pay, free to air and VOD will be hugely beneficial to our organisation,” Londono said.

Brugger, who has also worked at Italy’s Mediaset and Germany’s ProSiebenSat.1, starts in her new role in October.

FNG Europe and Africa runs a group of channels including Fox, Fox Sports and National Geographic. It is also moving into original programming, and on-demand services under the Fox+ brand.

Fox’s mooted deal for Sky, meanwhile, remains in the hands of the U.K. authorities, which are still weighing the pros and cons.