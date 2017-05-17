Sky Extends Partnership With NBCUniversal

Sky has renewed its long-standing partnership with NBCUniversal, the Pay TV broadcaster announced Wednesday. The new multi-year agreements include first-run access to Universal blockbuster franchises including “Fast & Furious,” “Jurassic World” and “Despicable Me.”

The new multi-year agreements cover Sky Cinema, the broadcaster’s suite of movie channels, as well as NBCUniversal International Networks’ channel brands serving Sky customers in the U.K., Ireland, Germany and Austria. The extended partnership deal also includes a comprehensive electronic sell-through and transactional VOD agreement for the broadcaster’s Sky Store platform across the same territories.

“It’s been a very successful year for rights negotiations and we are very pleased to have secured this long-term deal for our customers,” said Gary Davey, Sky’s managing director of content. “Our focus remains on providing our customers with content of the highest quality and NBCUniversal’s movies, television programming and channel brands are globally renowned.”

The deal ensures Sky customers, in all four countries covered, access to NBCUniversal International Networks’ Universal Channel, Syfy and E! Entertainment. U.K. and Ireland customers will additional receive Movies 24, while those in Germany and Austria will receive 13th Street.

Additionally, Syfy and NBCUniversal International’s all-reality service, hayu, will debut on Sky’s streaming service NOW TV in the U.K. 2018 and Syfy will launch on Sky Ticket in Germany in 2019.

Sky Store and Sky Cinema will debut Universal blockbusters such as “The Fate of the Furious” (pictured), the upcoming “Despicable Me 3” and next year’s untitled “Jurassic World” sequel, as well as having access to previous films in those franchises and other Universal tent-pole movies. The deal also covers a wide range of titles from NBCUniversal’s library including titles from Working Title and Focus Features.