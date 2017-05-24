Sky Extends Distribution Partnership With A+E Networks

Sky has extended its long-term distribution partnership with A+E Networks, it announced Wednesday. The deal will see the Pay TV broadcaster continue to handle the global entertainment media company’s portfolio of six brand channels across the five European markets it operates in: U.K., Ireland, Italy, Germany and Austria.

“It’s great to have built on Sky’s decade-long relationship with A+E with this pan-European partnership,” said Rob Webster, group director of partner channels at Sky. “Customers across all of our regions continue to enjoy world-class content thanks to Sky’s partnerships with companies like A+E who trust us to treat their brands and content as if they were our own.”

The partnership brings A+E Networks’ brand channels History, Lifetime, Crime + Investigation, H2, A&E and Blaze to Sky’s 22.4 million European customers across the five markets. Customers will also be able to access A+E channel content via non-linear platforms, including through Sky’s over-the-top service NOW TV in Italy and enhanced content offerings through Sky Go in the U.K. and Germany.

The deal will see A+E Studios’ “Roots” remake (pictured) play on its History channel in the U.K. later this summer, having recently aired on the channel in Germany and Italy. The company’s commitment to increased investment in local productions will also provide a stronger individualized offering for Sky customers with shows such as “Ronnie O’Sullivan’s American Hustle” and “Britain’s Next Top Model” in the U.K.; “Mafia Queens” in Italy; and “History Hunters” in Germany.

A+E Networks U.K. is a joint venture between Sky and A+E, launched in 1995, with 18 channels. The company’s German operation is a joint venture with Universal Networks International. A+E Networks Italy, launched in February 2014, is the company’s first wholly-owned European branch. It launched new brand Blaze, available exclusively through Sky Italia, in March this year. Blaze is also available in the U.K. where it launched in September last year.