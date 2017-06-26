Sky Deutschland, Constantin Film Strike New Movie Deal

Sky’s German pay TV operation has inked a new deal with Constantin Film, securing its movies across Germany and Austria.

The multiyear deal see Sky and Constantin extend their movies deal. Sky gets Constantin titles including “Fack Ju Göhte 3,” “Das Pubertier – Der Film,” and “Gorillas,” in the first pay TV window. Library titles including “The Grudge,” and the “Texas Chainsaw Massacre” reboot are covered by the deal.

The agreement hands Sky linear pay TV rights for its movie channels, and also covers on-demand, meaning movies will also be available on streaming, on-demand and download services including Sky On Demand, Sky Go, and Sky Store.

Sky’s acquisitions executive Rainer Ingber, said: “By continuing our cooperation with Constantin Film, Sky customers will also be able to enjoy the most popular German films in the future – whether as an exclusive TV premiere or on demand.”

Franz Woodtli, director of home entertainment, cinema & national licensing at Constantin Film added: “We are very pleased to continue our long-term partnership with Sky Deutschland. Through this new contract, our successful films will continue to inspire audiences in Germany and Austria.”

