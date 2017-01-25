Pay-TV operator Sky has licensed the first-window U.K. TV rights for action-adventure “MacGyver,” and the latest season of fashion reality series “America’s Next Top Model” from CBS Studios Intl.

In the U.S., “MacGyver” is CBS’ most watched freshman program in the Friday 8 p.m. time period since 1997. It premiered as Friday’s most-watched program, and wins its Friday time period with a 9.9 million viewer average.

The show, a reimagining of the classic series, is about twenty-something Angus “Mac” MacGyver (Lucas Till), who creates a clandestine organization within the U.S. government, where he “uses his extraordinary talent for unconventional problem solving and vast scientific knowledge to save lives,” according to a statement.

“Joining his team on high-risk missions around the globe is maverick former CIA agent Jack Dalton (George Eads); Patricia Thornton (Sandrine Holt), an ex-field agent turned director of operations; and Riley Davis (Tristin Mays), an unpredictable computer hacker with a chip on her shoulder.”

“MacGyver” is produced by CBS Television Studios in association with Lionsgate, and distributed internationally by CBS Studios Intl.

“America’s Next Top Model” is under license in more than 100 markets, along with 20 local versions of the format. Season 23 of the show premiered in the U.S. on VH1.

Singer-actress Rita Ora hosts the revamped show with supermodel Ashley Graham, Paper magazine chief creative officer Drew Elliott and celebrity stylist Law Roach serving as judges. Show creator Tyra Banks and Ken Mok continue as executive producers of the modeling competition, with Banks making appearances throughout the season.

The show is produced by 10 by 10 Entertainment in association with The Tyra Banks Company. It is distributed by CBS Studios Intl.