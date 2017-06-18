Showrunner, Stars Talk Amazon’s ‘The Last Tycoon’ in Monte Carlo

MONTE CARLO, Monaco — Amazon Studios global head of Prime Video content Roy Price loves F. Scott Fitzgerald which is key to the tone of “The Last Tycoon,” the big-budget series that on July 28 Amazon will be streaming simultaneously, after a successful pilot run last year.

Originally developed for HBO by writer/director Billy Ray and showrunner Christopher Keyser the nine-episode show, based on Fitzgerald’s final unfinished novel by the same title, found a home at Amazon after HBO passed on the project. Since then Price has been crucial to the extent to which the novel is reflected in the series.

“HBO was saying: ‘we are not even sure we want to call this ‘The Last Tycoon’ anymore. We don’t know that we are getting an advantage by referencing a Fitzgerald novel that is that old,’ Keyser said at the Monte-Carlo Television Festival from where “Tycoon” is launching into Europe.

“Whereas Roy Price at Amazon said: ‘no, we love Fitzgerald. We love the ideas behind this novel. We love the romance of the movies: focus on that.’,” he added.

Inspired by the life of 1930’s movie mogul Irving Thalberg, the novel’s protagonist is Monroe Stahr, played by Matt Bomer who in “Tycoon” comes into conflict with onetime mentor and current studio head Pat Brady, played by Kelsey Grammer whose character is based on Louis B. Mayer.

Bomer at the Monte Carlo fest said that “the central aspect of Monroe is his obsession with legacy: everything is centered around legacy and putting his stamp [on movies] and trying to achieve some immortality.”

Grammar noted that to get into character he drew upon a line in a book he read about Columbia Pictures co-founder Henry Cohn that said that “he liked gangsters, and kind of liked to talk like one.”

Keyser, a former Writers Guild of America West president whose producer credits include “Party of Five” and “Tyrant,” said his experience working for Amazon for the first time was in many ways no different than working for other networks.

“They want to see scripts in the same way, and even though they stream everything all at once we deliver episodes mostly one at a time.”

However there was the advantage of “the flexibility of having some more money to spend,” even though “we always had to make decisions about where we could spend and where we couldn’t.”

“It was never a whatever you want goes,” he added, declining to reveal the show’s budget.

Amazon’s democratised pilot testing process instead was a bit gruelling, though in the end rewarding

“That’s a weird world in which you sit and watch those numbers, and you are waiting for a couple of months, and you don’t know [if it’s going to get greenlit],” he noted.

Lag times these days can be much longer and the whole television business production cycle has changed with the arrival of streaming services like Amazon and Netflix.

“The days of finishing up your last episode two days before it aired, and delivering the show and watching while you are producing, and getting information back [from focus groups] while you are doing that, is obviously all gone now,” Keyser said.

“Now we just make something in a kind of a vacuum and we send it all out into the world to find out how people feel. So that’s quite different.”