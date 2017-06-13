‘Sherlock’ Star Martin Freeman to Produce TV Adaptation of ‘Paradise Lost’

“Sherlock” and “The Hobbit” star Martin Freeman will swap Baker Street and Bilbo Baggins for “Paradise Lost,” a TV adaptation of John Milton’s epic 17th-century poem. Freeman has currently committed to the project as executive producer, but it is possible he will appear on screen.

FremantleMedia-backed producer Dancing Ledge has a development deal with Freeman and will make the series. No writers or broadcaster are attached, but discussions with potential U.S. and U.K. partners are underway. Framestore is on board and will handle the visual effects.

“‘Paradise Lost’ is like a biblical ‘Games of Thrones,’ transporting the reader into an internecine world of political intrigue and incredible violence. At stake? The future of mankind,” said Laurence Bowen, CEO of Dancing Ledge. “There’s never been a better time for big, original, bold drama series, and Martin and I both feel incredibly inspired by the material.”

Freeman added: “’Paradise Lost’ is epic, exciting, and surprisingly modern. And maybe the first time the devil gets all the best tunes!”

London-based Dancing Ledge is also developing a U.S. series, “Super Sensitives,” with “Transparent” writer Faith Soloway, and has a project from Mark Gatiss (“Sherlock”) in the works.

