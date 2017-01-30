Nordic major SF Studios is set to produce “The Lawyer,” a ten-part thriller series created by Jens Lapidus (“Easy Money”), Hans Rosenfeldt (“The Bridge”) and Michael Hjort (“Sebastian Bergman”).

Studiocanal has come on board to represent the series in international markets.

“The Lawyer” stars Swedish up-and-comer Alexander Karim (“Tyrant”) as a successful Swedish defense attorney Frank Nordling who discovers his firm’s most important client is responsible for the murder of his parents. As he becomes obsessed with revenge, Nordling gets embroiled into the Copenhagen underworld and its web of violence.

“The Lawyer” is produced by SF Studios with well-established Swedish producers Nicklas Wikström Nicastro, who recent credit include the foreign-language Oscar nominated film “A man called Ove,” and Joakim Hansson (“Johan Falk”).

“When I first heard about ‘The Lawyer’ I just felt that I had to do this. It is a tremendous privilege to work with material that is as multifaceted as this – a human drama in the shape of a forceful and energetic thriller. It is a dream part for any actor,” said Karim.

The drama series will roll out exclusively on MTG’s streaming service Viaplay and on TV3 in Sweden and Denmark in the fall.

“The Lawyer” will start shooting in March in Stockholm, Malmoe and Copenhagen.