Scandinavian mini-major SF Studios is set to produce “Alex,” a thriller series toplining “Easy Money” star Dragomir ”Gago” Mrsic.

Commissioned by the MTG-owned digital subscription VOD platform Viaplay, the six-episode series turns on a ruthless and corrupt police officer, Alex, who has decided to come to terms with his dubious past but gets caught up by the dark forces of his past.

Niklas Rockström (‘Before We Die’) and Michael Hjorth (‘Sebastian Bergman’) penned the series.

Mrsic, who broke through with the “Easy Money” feature film trilogy and starred opposite Tom Cruise in Doug Liman’s “Edge of Tomorrow,” stars as Alex and came up with the original concept of the series with Mikael Cross.

Mrsic said “Alex” would be one of the rare thrillers that dares to show “raw criminal reality.”

Popular Swedish actress Rakel Värmländer is set to star as Alex’s partner,Frida.

“Alex” is produced by Nicklas Wikström Nicastro, the Finish producer of Oscar-nominated “A Man Called Ove” and Cannes’ Un Certain Regard winner “Olli Mäki.” SF Studios co-produced with Film i Väst for Viaplay.

“The scripts are really sharp and edgy and it feels incredibly inspiring to be able to realize this project together with our friends at Viaplay”, said Nicastro.

“Alex” is set to start shooting in March in Sweden and will roll out on Viaplay in the Spring of 2018.

About Premuim Content and Lumière are handling international sales on the show.

“Alex” is one of the upscale shows developed and produced by SF Studios which rebranded last year to raise its international profile through the production of original premium content.