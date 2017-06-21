SF Studios Boards Crime Series ‘The Hunters’ for Swedish Streaming Service C More

Nordic major SF Studios is on board to produce “The Hunters,” an original six-episode crime thriller series which has been commissioned by C More, the streaming service of Swedish commercial channel TV4.

“The Hunters” is a TV spinoff of the Swedish box-office crime thriller hits “The Hunters” (“Jägarna”) and “False Trail”(“Jägarna II”). Rolf Lassgård (“A man called Ove”), who stars in the films as Erik Bäckström, a righteous, troubled and relentless detective, will reprise his role in the series, which Jens Jonsson (“Easy Money III: Life Deluxe”) is attached to direct.

Written by Björn Carlström (“The Hunter,” “False Trail”) and Stefan Thunberg (“False Trail”), “The Hunters” follows Bäckström in his hometown in northern Sweden, a small community where corruption and deceit are rampant.

“The two previous feature films and the character Erik Bäckström are very close to my heart. Erik is a very complex police officer, with a tendency to end up in conflict with himself as well as with his colleagues within the police force even if friendship or family ties are threatened, said Lassgård.

Following “Alex” and “The Lawyer,” “The Hunters” marks yet another high-profile crime series that SF Studios is producing, said Johan Hedman, head of TV and web production at SF Studios.

“SF Studios’ investment in TV drama is in an expansive and exciting stage. With ‘The Hunters’ we will further strengthen our position as a leading producer of high-end TV drama,” said Hedman, who is exec producing with Harmonica Films.

Per Janérus and Björn Carlström are producing the series, in co-production with C More/TV4 and Filmpool Nord.

“The Hunters” will launch on C More exclusively in 2018.